Today’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, home theater projector sale, back to school blowout, more

The summer sales are really starting to sizzle on Thursday, August 11. BGR’s team of leading deals experts found all the best bargains out there today and rounded them up into one big article.
Highlights today include AirPods Pro for just $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $13.50 each, tons of home theater projector deals like $300 off the hot new Anker Nebula Cosmos laser projector (scroll down for all 5 models on sale), luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star ratings for $21.99, and more.
On top of all that, Samsung’s new phones and wearables are finally available for preorder!
Samsung Preorder Deals
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: $200 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro: $50 Samsung credit
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $30 Samsung credit
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on shape-shifting puzzle boxes, 2 pages of women’s shirts & dresses on sale, and a whopping 7 pages of back to school deals
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (105,000 5-star ratings): $13.50 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $21.99 (reg. $40)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $33.99 (reg. $40)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $17.99 (reg. $25)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $34.99 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $310)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs)
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $179)
- Beats headphones: Deals start at $49.95
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $229.99 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- MacBook Air: $899 (reg. $999)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $28.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including big savings on Apple products
- 📽️ Home theater projectors 📽️
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $649.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,399.99 (reg. $1,700)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Halo+ portable projector: $799.99 (reg. $850)
- Optoma CinemaX P2 ultra short throw laser projector: $2,299 (reg. $3,299)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day prices!
- Samsung 4K smart TV deals start at $1,297.99 for a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, or save $700 on the massive Samsung 85-inch QN85B 4K TV
- Smart TV deals start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Nest Thermostat: $88.94 (reg. $130)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $339.99 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $504 (reg. $660)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steaks every time is on sale for $34.99 instead of $50
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Our Favorite Deals
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$28.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$10.00 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price:$14.81 Price:$12.49 You Save:$2.32 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price:$17.99 Price:$13.98 You Save:$4.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$10.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$31.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price:$379.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$80.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
