Deals: $179 AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra in stock, ASUS laptops, Roku Stick 4K, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In this article, the shopping experts at BGR have rounded up all the best daily deals on Friday, September 9. From Apple and Samsung to Sony, Instant Pot, Philips Sonicare, and more, you’ll find all the hottest brands right here!

Before we get to all that, you need to know that the Apple Watch Ultra is actually in stock right now to pre-order on Amazon! The estimated delivery at the time of this writing is September 23. Meanwhile, delays are up to 7 weeks from other retailers including Apple!

Here are the Apple Watch pre-order links you need. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.

With that out of the way, let’s talk deals.

Highlights today include Apple AirPods Pro for just $179.99, best-selling Alexa smart plugs for just $4.69 each, a rare discount on the beloved Chom Chom roller pet hair remover, a big sale on ASUS laptops with prices from $129.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad at the lowest price of 2022, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 108,000 5-star reviews for $16 each, the mega-popular Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99, and more.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD4 & FLIP4 DEALS: Save up to $1,200 with these Samsung offers!

Also, be sure to check out Amazon’s special Amazon Prime deals for Prime members only, and this big sale on #1 best-selling bed sheets.

And last but not least, you can pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.

Best Deals Right Now

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Most Popular Sales Today

More Deep Discounts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Sales Events at Top Retailers

That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Do you want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐



Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price: $28.95 Price: $25.95 You Save: $3.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save: $18.08 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $149.99 Price: $98.00 You Save: $51.99 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet for Kitchen Fridge with Stain Resistant Technology, 12x8" -… List Price: $14.81 Price: $11.99 You Save: $2.82 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brilliant Evolution Wireless Ultra Thin LED Light Bar 1 Pack | Battery Operated Lights | Kitche… List Price: $17.99 Price: $9.99 You Save: $8.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Person Vehicle… List Price: $599.99 Price: $446.99 You Save: $153.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price: $95.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $41.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!