Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $21 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $35 Sony Bluetooth speaker, more

By
Published Jul 9th, 2024 9:31AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024, we have three exclusive deals that we need to highlight for our readers:

On top of that, there are so many hot new deals available today, like Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 for an all-time low of $169. Plus, Philips Sonicare deals start at just $20.95, and there’s a Sony Bluetooth speaker on sale for only $34.99

This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day from Tuesday, July 9.

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17: Everything you need to know

\