Today’s deals: $15 TOZO earbuds, $199 Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, mattresses, ASUS gaming laptops, more

Amazon just announced a Big Spring Sale that starts next week. Of course, this is Amazon, so everyone knows that many of the same deals are already available now. Super popular TOZO earphones start at just $15.29, and the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker is on sale with a big discount. You can also save on mattresses, ASUS gaming laptops, and plenty more.
This roundup is packed full of our favorite daily deals on Friday, March 15.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has tons of great deals for one week only!
- Sonos soundbars, subwoofers, and the portable Move 2 are up to 20% off
- TOZO A1 earbuds have tens of thousands of 5-star reviews, and they’re down to $15.29
- Get the Ninja CREAMi for just $199 and make delicious ice cream out of almost anything
- Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can save another $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy medications
- Plus, you’ll also save $15 when you spend $60+ on bath & body products
- This big Amazon sale has four pages of deals on mattresses, beds, and furniture
- There are only two models left in this ASUS gaming laptop sale
- Get a best-selling $150 Carote cookware set for just $79.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189, the best price ever
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to purchase
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $999 at Best Buy until it sells out
- M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off at $1,399
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Spring weather is right around the corner, so save on Dreo tower fans with this sale
- The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
- Get ready for spring 2024 with this great sale on Weber grills
- Kick scooters start at $26, and electric scooters are up to 42% off
- You’ll find two pages of discounted PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch games in Amazon’s big sale
- Pick up a Reolink NVR and four 5MP security cameras for $339.99 instead of $420
- Read our Reolink NVR review for more info on this great system
- The Leviton Decora Smart Voice Dimmer Switch is a smart light switch with an Echo Dot built in, and it’s 39% off right now
- Get the $500 Hiboy S2 electric scooter for $394.99
- The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is discounted in every color
- iRobot’s new Roomba sale saves you hundreds on popular robot vacuums, with prices from $179.99
- The Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam is one of the best wet/dry vacuums on the planet, and it’s $50 off today
- Save $120 on the super popular GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL countertop nugget ice maker
- Over 10,000 people bought Anker Soundcore P20i earbuds in the past month alone — now, they’re on sale for just $19.99
- Score a top-rated Z Grills wood pellet smoker for $339
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 models start at just $599.99 on sale
- Vacuums from Hoover and Dirt Devil are on sale this week