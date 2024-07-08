Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta WWDC 2024 New on Netflix iPhone 16 iPadOS 18 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10 macOS 15 Prime Day 2024
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $140 AirPods 3, $348 Sony 4K smart TV, $50 off M2 iPad Air, $25 light bulb camera, more

By
Published Jul 8th, 2024 11:08AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We have so many hot new deals to share, with Prime Day 2024 right around the corner. That includes an exclusive sale that slashes the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC to $721 instead of $849 with the coupon code GKBRGIT13. Plus, you can save big on two best-in-class Waterdrop RO water filter systems, the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 ($699 instead of $999) and the Waterdrop Filter X16 ($1,299 instead of $1,999).

You’ll find all that and more in our big roundup on Monday, July 8.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Special Synology deals

In addition to all the other deals we’ll cover in today’s roundup, we have some big news from Synology on Monday: The company just announced some of the best deals of the year to compete with Prime Day 2024!

This sale will run from July 15-18, and here are a few of our favorite deals:

As a reminder, these impressive Synology deals start on July 15 and will be available through the end of the day on July 18. Set a reminder so you don’t miss out!

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $699 (reg. $999) $699 at Best Buy
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17: Everything you need to know

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals

\