Today’s deals: $129 Apple Watch Cellular, $750 Hisense 75-inch TV, $29 humidifier, $140 standing desk, more

The start of a new week means there are tons of fresh new deals to check out on Monday. For example, renewed Apple Watch Cellular models start at just $129 for the Series 4. You can score a new Hisense 75-inch Google smart TV for only $749.99, and a top-selling Levoit humidifier is on sale for $28.98. Winter weather is coming, and you’ll sleep so much better with a humidifier in your room.
This roundup is packed with all of the top deals of the day from Monday, September 9.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 —The ultra-popular touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a gigantic $500 discount!
- Other models with deep discounts include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 with Cellular for just $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- Get the Hisense U6 75-inch smart TV with Google TV for only $749.99 on sale
- You need a new humidifier if you want to be ready for winter, which is why more than 20,000 people in the past month bought this Levoit humidifier for $29.98
- Flexispot electric standing desks start at $129.99 on sale, or upgrade to a higher-end model and save $115
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max: $449 (reg. $549)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- More than 20,000 people have bought this 11-piece Magic Bullet blender bundle in the past month, alone — now, it’s on sale for under $40!
- Pick up a best-selling Hamilton Beach portable blender for just $15.87 on sale
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The legendary $124 BISSEL Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner is down to $99.59
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- The powerful mid-range Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is down to just $649.99 on sale
- Sony’s BRAVIA XR80 OLED smart TV is up to $1,000 off, depending on which size you get
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.