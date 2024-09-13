Today’s deals: $129 AirPods 3, Nintendo Switch game sale, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, $16 TOZO earbuds, more

This has been a killer week with some of the best deals we’ve seen all month… but it’s not over yet. Friday’s featured deals include some awesome new discounts. Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $129.99 if you’re not interested in AirPods 4, and 4K Fire TV Sticks start at $29.99. Plus, the most popular new TOZO earbuds are down to $15.29, and there’s a big sale on Nintendo Switch games.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, September 13.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo



Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon