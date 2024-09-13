Today’s deals: $129 AirPods 3, Nintendo Switch game sale, $30 Fire TV Stick 4K, $16 TOZO earbuds, more

This has been a killer week with some of the best deals we’ve seen all month… but it’s not over yet. Friday’s featured deals include some awesome new discounts. Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to $129.99 if you’re not interested in AirPods 4, and 4K Fire TV Sticks start at $29.99. Plus, the most popular new TOZO earbuds are down to $15.29, and there’s a big sale on Nintendo Switch games.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, September 13.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL 🚨 — The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
- Dozens of Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now, including several of Nintendo’s newest releases
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 right now, or you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 instead of $60
- Want to know why 10,000+ people have bought TOZO A1 Mini earbuds in the past month alone? The $15.29 sale price obviously isn’t hurting
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 3: $129 (reg. $169) — get them before they sell out!
- AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC are now available to order
- 🚨 Apple Watch Ultra 2: $689 (reg. $799) (new all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- AirPods Pro: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max: $449 (reg. $549)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- Pick up a Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $304.98 on sale
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a massive 23% discount right now, or save up to 21% on the Galaxy Z Fold 6
- ☕ Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- Get a cordless Waterpik water flosser on sale for $39.99 and make your dentist happy
- Pick up a Ninja Blast personal blender while it’s on sale for only $49.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a new Switch OLED, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- You need a new humidifier if you want to be ready for winter, which is why more than 20,000 people in the past month bought this Levoit humidifier for $29.98
- 🚰 The ultra-popular touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a gigantic $500 discount!
- Other models with deep discounts include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 with Cellular for just $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999)