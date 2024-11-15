Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iCloud Apple Intelligence Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
EXCLUSIVE: 67% off the hottest new vacuum of 2024
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $120 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite, $20 Android smartwatch, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

By
Published Nov 15th, 2024 8:48AM EST

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

No, Black Friday hasn’t officially begun yet. But if you look at the deals we’ll show you in today’s roundup, it’s pretty clear that plenty of Black Friday deals are already here. For example, the $200 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is on sale for $119.99. Plus, you can score a Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low price of $21.99, which is more than half off!

Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top daily deals on Friday, November 15.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Featured deal: Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite

https://store.segway.com/ninebot-ekickscooter-c2-lite

As has been the case for the past few years, electric scooters are among the hottest children’s gifts of the 2024 holiday season. And now, one of our favorite models is on sale with a huge discount.

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite takes everything people love about Segway’s full-size eScooters and compresses it into a compact model for kids. It offers up to 70 minutes of runtime or 5.9 miles of range per charge, which is more than enough for a couple of days’ worth of playtime. It also has a top speed of 9.9 mph, so your kids will have a blast without being able to go so fast that it’s dangerous.

Segway’s Ninebot C2 Lite has strong brakes and several other safety features, too. It also has top-rated tires so you won’t have to worry about flats.

At $200, this model is an absolute steal. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is on sale at the best price of the season. Check it out now while it’s down to just $119.99!

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460) $151.99 with code VAC01BGR

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: Best deals: Tech, laptops, TVs, and more sales

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals