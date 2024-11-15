Today’s deals: $120 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite, $20 Android smartwatch, $22 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

No, Black Friday hasn’t officially begun yet. But if you look at the deals we’ll show you in today’s roundup, it’s pretty clear that plenty of Black Friday deals are already here. For example, the $200 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is on sale for $119.99. Plus, you can score a Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low price of $21.99, which is more than half off!
Keep reading to see all of our picks for the top daily deals on Friday, November 15.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)
Featured deal: Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite
As has been the case for the past few years, electric scooters are among the hottest children’s gifts of the 2024 holiday season. And now, one of our favorite models is on sale with a huge discount.
The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite takes everything people love about Segway’s full-size eScooters and compresses it into a compact model for kids. It offers up to 70 minutes of runtime or 5.9 miles of range per charge, which is more than enough for a couple of days’ worth of playtime. It also has a top speed of 9.9 mph, so your kids will have a blast without being able to go so fast that it’s dangerous.
Segway’s Ninebot C2 Lite has strong brakes and several other safety features, too. It also has top-rated tires so you won’t have to worry about flats.
At $200, this model is an absolute steal. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is on sale at the best price of the season. Check it out now while it’s down to just $119.99!
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Exclusive Sale: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum is only $151.99 (reg. $460) with coupon code VAC01BGR
- The TOZO S2 44mm Android smartwatch is somehow on sale for just $19.99
- 🎉 T-MOBILE EXCLUSIVE: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line
- Save 10% on gift cards for PlayStation, Xbox, Roblox, and Fortnite — it’s basically free money!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale at a new all-time low price of just $21.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirTag 4-pack: From $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $349 (reg. $399)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- These special promos get you Amazon credit and savings:
- There’s a big EA sale that shaves 50% off Madden NFL 25 and EA SPORTS FC 25 for both PS5 and Xbox
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- 10,000+ people have bought the BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for only $19.99
- Get a $380 Vitamix Explorian blender for only $199.95 when you buy renewed
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- Also, the fan-favorite Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box is down to $29.99 instead of $45
- Save 20% and get the Peloton Bike+ at its lowest price of the season
- Nintendo Switch OLED refurbs in excellent condition are down to $270 — why pay $350 for a brand-new one?
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
