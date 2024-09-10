Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $100 off Sihoo Doro C300 Pro office chair, Rare Nintendo Switch OLED sale, Anker chargers, more

Published Sep 10th, 2024 7:43AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

We’ve got so many great deals for you to check out on Tuesday, including a deep discount on the renewed Nintendo Switch OLED and a rare discount on brand-new Switch consoles. Anker fast chargers are also on sale starting at $39.99. Plus, the ultra-comfortable and adjustable Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair has a $100 discount, and it’s one of our favs!

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, September 10.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700) $100 off at Sihoo

Featured deal: Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair
The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is comfortable, supporting, and highly adjustable. Image source: Sihoo

We have great news today for anyone looking for a new premium desk chair. We just started testing the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair, and it’s already one of our favorite new models of 2024.

The Doro C300 Pro is an upgraded version of Sihoo’s most popular desk chair. Compared to the original, it has some great upgrades like a larger seat, adjustable seat depth, more armrest adjustments, and more. Plus, it has one of our favorite features on any chair: Complete adjustment control in one handle.

Instead of fishing around and finding the wrong handle every time you want to adjust your seat, Sihoo created a unique control mechanism that lets you make any adjustment using one small handle under the seat. How cool is that! Pull it up to adjust the seat height, forward to adjust the seat depth, and back to unlock the recline feature.

This ergonomic office chair competes directly with the likes of the Herman Miller Aeron, but at a fraction of the price. Plus, there are some things about the Sihoo model that we like even more than we do on the Aeron, like the dynamic lumbar support.

While the Aeron starts at a little over $1,800, the Doro C300 Pro chair has a list price of $699.99. Right now, however, you can save $100 on this great chair thanks to a limited-time 14% discount. That cuts your cost to $599.99, which is a steal.

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro – Shop Now

