Today’s deals: $100 off Sihoo Doro C300 Pro office chair, Rare Nintendo Switch OLED sale, Anker chargers, more

We’ve got so many great deals for you to check out on Tuesday, including a deep discount on the renewed Nintendo Switch OLED and a rare discount on brand-new Switch consoles. Anker fast chargers are also on sale starting at $39.99. Plus, the ultra-comfortable and adjustable Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair has a $100 discount, and it’s one of our favs!
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, September 10.
Featured deal: Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair
We have great news today for anyone looking for a new premium desk chair. We just started testing the Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair, and it’s already one of our favorite new models of 2024.
The Doro C300 Pro is an upgraded version of Sihoo’s most popular desk chair. Compared to the original, it has some great upgrades like a larger seat, adjustable seat depth, more armrest adjustments, and more. Plus, it has one of our favorite features on any chair: Complete adjustment control in one handle.
Instead of fishing around and finding the wrong handle every time you want to adjust your seat, Sihoo created a unique control mechanism that lets you make any adjustment using one small handle under the seat. How cool is that! Pull it up to adjust the seat height, forward to adjust the seat depth, and back to unlock the recline feature.
This ergonomic office chair competes directly with the likes of the Herman Miller Aeron, but at a fraction of the price. Plus, there are some things about the Sihoo model that we like even more than we do on the Aeron, like the dynamic lumbar support.
While the Aeron starts at a little over $1,800, the Doro C300 Pro chair has a list price of $699.99. Right now, however, you can save $100 on this great chair thanks to a limited-time 14% discount. That cuts your cost to $599.99, which is a steal.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 BEST DEAL 🚨 —The ultra-popular touch-controlled Waterdrop X16 tankless RO water filter system has a gigantic $500 discount!
- Other models with deep discounts include the Waterdrop X12, the Waterdrop G3P800, and the Waterdrop KJ-600
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is up to $71 off today if you get a renewed console
- Buy a new Switch OLED, and you can still save a little money thanks to a rare discount
- Get the powerful Anker 736 100W USB-C Charger Block for $39.99 instead of $75, or upgrade to a 150W Anker charger for $59.99, down from $110
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 Apple Watch Series 9: $299 (reg. $399) — these are almost sold out!
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $89 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max: $449 (reg. $549)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,099 (reg. $1,299)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $899 (reg. $1,099)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Get the Hisense U6 75-inch smart TV with Google TV for only $749.99 on sale
- More than 20,000 people have bought this 11-piece Magic Bullet blender bundle in the past month, alone — now, it’s on sale for under $40!
- Spend $50+ on Starbucks coffee pods, grounds, whole beans, or instant coffee and you’ll get $10 off
- Flexispot electric standing desks start at $129.99 on sale, or upgrade to a higher-end model and save $115
- Pick up a best-selling Hamilton Beach portable blender for just $15.87 on sale
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- The legendary $124 BISSEL Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner is down to $99.59
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- You need a new humidifier if you want to be ready for winter, which is why more than 20,000 people in the past month bought this Levoit humidifier for $29.98
- Sony’s BRAVIA XR80 OLED smart TV is up to $1,000 off, depending on which size you get
- Score a renewed Apple Watch Series 4 with Cellular for just $129 — it’s the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999)