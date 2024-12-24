Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 17 Google Glasses Apple Watch Battery Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $100 off iPad Air, Sonos speaker sale, $189 Apple Watch SE, Waterdrop RO filters, more

By
Published Dec 24th, 2024 8:40AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
SAVE 54%
Norton VPN Plus is 54% off for BGR readers!

Merry Christmas Eve, BGR readers! When you need a break from friends and family today, our gift to you is a respite in the form of some fantastic deals you can check out. Apple’s newest iPad Air is $100 off, and the Apple Watch SE is down to just $189. Pretty much every Sonos speaker is on sale starting at $139, and Waterdrop tankless RO filters start at just $299 right now.

Beyond those offers, BGR readers can currently save 54% on their first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have to protect your privacy and data.

This roundup has our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, December 24.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals