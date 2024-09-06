Today’s deals: $10 off Starbucks coffee, $199 Apple iPad, $16 portable blender, $99 BISSELL Little Green, more

As Labor Day week draws to a close, many of the hottest deals out there will probably disappear over the weekend. That means it might be your last chance to get an iPad 9th-Gen for just $199 or the BISSELL Little Green for less than $100. Plus, there’s a deal that saves you $10 on Starbucks coffee.

Keep reading to check out all of the top daily deals on Friday, September 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon