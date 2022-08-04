Today’s deals: #1 diet pills, $179 AirPods Pro, Ninja blenders, $98 Nest Thermostat, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
If you’re in search of the best deals on Thursday, August 4, you have definitely come to the right place. No one is better at finding the hottest sales online than BGR’s team of deals experts!
Highlights today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.20 each, a one-day sale that knocks $50 off this popular Ninja blender, 25% off the most popular diet weight loss pills on Amazon, luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets with 94,000 5-star ratings for only $19.99, the newest Nest Thermostat for just $98, and AirPods Pro for just $179.99.
Plus, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Don’t miss your chance to save on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4!
Today’s Best Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Ninja blenders, a renewed Roomba i7+ robot vacuum ($419.99 for one day only!), IN’VOLAND women’s apparel, and top-rated Retevis walkie talkies
- Samsung will give you $200 to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone!
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (105,000 5-star ratings): $13.20 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (94,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40)
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $25)
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $33.74 (reg. $45)
- Cloud Massage shiatsu foot massager machine: $259.99 (reg. $311)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99
- DeskCycle 2 under-desk pedal exerciser: $159 (reg. $210)
- VEVA air humidifier w/ cool mist: $49.99 (reg. $60)
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 3: $139.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329.99 (reg. $399)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- Apple Watch SE: $269.99 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3: $179 (reg. $229)
- AirTag 1-pack: $27.50 (reg. $29)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- M2 MacBook Pro (first discount ever): $1,399 (reg. $1,499)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $25.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including deep discounts on kids’clothing
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Ultrean AF01 air fryer: $47.99 (reg. $96)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $99.99 (reg. $175)
- Nest Thermostat: $98 (reg. $130)
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- Echo Auto (refurb): $24.99 (reg. $50 new)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- ASUS laptops start at just $144.99
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $119.99 (reg. $230)
- Acer Aspire 5 Windows 11 laptop: $357 (reg. $400)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $506 (reg. $660)
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Samsung 4K smart TV deals start at $1,297.99 for a Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, or save $700 on the massive Samsung 85-inch QN85B 4K TV
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 (Insignia 24-inch smart TV) in this Amazon smart TV sale
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $11.24!
- Give your aching feet a break with 30% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals have deep discounts during the retailer’s big back to school sale
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to shop
- Walmart has a huge sale with “sizzling summer savings”
- Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
Our Favorite Deals
- OOPS! Amazon forgot to end these 25 popular Prime Day deals
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022 — learn how to get more than $50 for free!
- Best sales of the day: See all the latest sales in the BGR Deals hub
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
