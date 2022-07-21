This stain remover went viral on TikTok because it works like magic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Believe it or not, there are a ton of products out there in the world that you don’t know about. It’s hard to fathom (we’re kidding, of course). But that’s why platforms like TikTok (and BGR Deals) exist. TikTok has been a gamechanger in terms of being able to promote products and get them into the hands of real users.

One of the best ways to utilize TikTok is for finding cute outfits, new devices, or just hearing someone review a product you’ve never thought about. One of the top ones we’ve seen recently is a stain remover that makes messes disappear like magic.

Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes - Non-Toxic Laundry Stain Remover Spray for Baby & Ki… Price: $7.95 ($1.99 / Fl Oz) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stain removers don’t always work as well as we hope. We’ve all done plenty of laundry without being able to get out the really bad stains and have had to wash the clothes over and over again. However, a TikTok user named Lehandra Staude showed how easy it is to use The Hate Stains Co. Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater Stain Remover.

BGR Deals readers love new ways to make their lives easier, especially around the house. This is a product not to be missed.

Since being posted back in March, Staude’s video has been liked nearly 300,000 times. See why people are so drawn to this stain remover.

TikTok shows the power of Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Remover

The Hate Stains Co. Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater Stain Remover is a non-toxic laundry stain remover meant for babies and kids. It is used to remove stains from clothing, carpets, fabric, and more.

It works almost immediately, as spraying it allows you to see the stain disappear. This is also safe to use around pets as well.

Made from 100% biodegradable formula, this is free from harmful chemicals or dyes. But most importantly, it works on all kinds of stains. From fresh to set-in stains, this spray does wonders. Also, it works on ketchup and blood, not just juice or spills.

Staude found use for it for her child’s raspberry stains.

Here is her TikTok that went viral promoting the product.

The best part about this, besides the fact that it works so well, is the price. It’s only $7.95 for a four-ounce bottle.

Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Fast Facts

Stain remover is one of the most used products by parents. Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater spray is the real deal.

Here are some key takeaways about the product:

It is made from commercial grade formula

It’s great for clothes, bibs, carpets, auto, furniture, upholstery, and more

This is specifically designed for kids and is also safe for pets

This was featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and Real Simple

The formula is 100% biodegradable and also free from chemicals and dyes

It’s easy to use, as you just need to spray, blot, and rinse

It works on all kinds of stains, including fresh and also set-in stains

