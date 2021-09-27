August Smart Lock Pro slashed from $230 to $99 in epic one-day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Home security is something that most of us take very seriously. I mean, how can you not? Not only do you have to think about yourself and your family, but all of your items are in your home too. Keeping yourself, your family members, and your items safe and protected should be the utmost priority. That’s why installing home security systems should not be ignored. You can get security cameras to be able to see who is coming in and out of your home. Amazon is a great place for that, as they have multiple options available all the time. You can get a great deal on a Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit with an Echo Show 5 for $35 off right now. But if you want to focus on your locks, Amazon has a sale on August Smart Lock Pro that you need to see to believe.

Widely recognized as one of the best smart locks on the market, the August Smart Lock Pro is a must for your home. This is a lock that you can control with your voice and your smart device. You’ll be able to control and monitor your activity from anywhere. Normally, this kind of technology is expensive but totally worth it. Right now, thanks to a one-day sale, You can get August Smart Lock Pro for 57% off!

Fit the August Smart Lock Pro into your home

You’ll be able to monitor what’s going on with the help of an August Smart Lock Pro. The third generation of this product comes with a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. You’ll have control to handle remote access and keyless entry. It works with Alexa for voice control. You just need a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. Only August has DoorSense, which will alert you that your door is locked or unlocked. There is a 24/7 activity feed you can follow along with.

You don’t have to worry about this not fitting into your home. That’s because two different colors are on sale today. You can get the gray or the silver, so your front door will look perfect either way. They are both down to just $99. But you have to remember that this price drop is only good through today. So you better hurry up.

That’s not all that’s on sale

If you want an extra layer of security, you can also choose the August Smart Lock Pro bundle that includes a Connect Wi-Fi Bridge plus a keypad. This will give you remote and code-based home entry. Rather than having to use your phone or voice to let someone in, you can give them the access code to punch in on the keypad. While this doesn’t have the same price discount, it still discounted 45%. You can get it in either gray or silver for just $158.99.

