T-Mobile’s latest holiday offer: Get an iPhone 16 Pro on us

There are so many fantastic promos available for new and existing T-Mobile customers ahead of the holidays this year. Just recently, we told you about one that gets you 4 new iPhone 16 and 4 lines for $25/line and another that slashes watch and tablet lines to $5/month on a Go5G Next plan.

Now, there’s another great promotion that just kicked off, and this is how T-Mobile explains it: Get the new iPhone 16 Pro On Us with Apple Intelligence w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next.

Get a new iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile

As someone who has owned nearly every iPhone model since Apple released the original one in 2007, I can safely say that the iPhone 16 Pro is the most impressive iPhone ever. The sleek titanium design feels great in the hand, and it’s so much lighter than the older stainless steel models. The A18 Pro chip offers tons of power, plus the new Camera Control makes using this model’s upgraded camera a breeze.

Then there’s Apple Intelligence, which I have really been loving so far. The notification summaries and Writing Tools alone are worth the upgrade, and typing to Siri is so much more convenient when I’m around a lot of people.

I’ve also been using Apple’s newer AI features, and users are going to go wild when they get their hands on Genmoji and Image Playground. On top of that, having ChatGPT integrated into Siri is terrific. I’ve also been using Visual Intelligence pretty much every day. It’s so great to have Apple Intelligence answer questions about things around me that it sees through the camera.

Have you been eyeing an upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro for yourself or someone in your family? Thanks to T-Mobile’s new promo, now is the perfect time to do it.

From now through December 1, T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers an iPhone 16 Pro on them. The deal is valid for upgrades and new lines on the Go5G Next plan, and you’ll need to trade in your old phone to get it. That’s a fantastic deal, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

T-Mobile will also sweeten the pot if you place your order online on T-Mobile’s site. You’ll get the carrier’s best deal, free overnight shipping, and no activation fees on both upgrades and new lines!

More deals from T-Mobile

In addition to T-Mobile’s iPhone 16 Pro offer, there’s also another deal for Google’s Pixel 9. This offer is perfect for anyone in your family who wants a cutting-edge Android phone with all of Google’s latest and greatest Gemini AI features.

T-Mobile is offering a free Pixel 9 or $800 off either a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL. Also, unlike the iPhone 16 Pro offer, this deal is available on most of T-Mobile’s plans, not just the Go5G Next plan. Finally, it’s a digital exclusive offer that’s redeemable online only, and it includes free activation and shipping.

T-Mobile’s Pixel 9 deal requires either the activation of a new line or a trade-in. It’s open to both new and existing customers from now through December 8.

Finally, here are the other big T-Mobile promos we told you about earlier this month: