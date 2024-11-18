T-Mobile’s new deal slashes Go5G Next plans to $5/month for watches & tablets

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

T-Mobile is going all out this holiday season with some of the best deals we’ve seen all year. Earlier this month, we told you about a crazy offer that gets you 4 new iPhone 16 and 4 lines for $25/line. That deal is still available until January 8, so you’ve got plenty of time to get you and your family an amazing upgrade.

In addition to that great promo, there’s another great limited-time opportunity that our readers will definitely be interested in ahead of the holidays: T-Mobile is offering half off watch and tablet lines on its Go5G Next plan. That means you’ll never have to search for Wi-Fi because you’ll pay just $5 per month to add cellular service to a smartwatch or tablet!

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up fast, you’re undoubtedly planning your Christmas and Chanukah gift purchases right now. There’s no question that smartwatches and tablets are going to be some of the hottest holiday gifts of 2024.

Are you planning on picking up a new Apple Watch, iPad, Android watch, or Android tablet as a holiday gift for someone in your family? It doesn’t matter whether you’re eyeing a top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 2 for your spouse, a Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G for your teen, or a SyncUP KIDS Watch for your young child. It goes without saying that no watch or tablet experience is complete without a cellular plan. After all, no one wants to be confined to Wi-Fi.

That’s why T-Mobile’s new promotion is so great. Whether you’re a new or existing customer, you can add any compatible watch or tablet to your Go5G Next plan for $5 per month. NO WI-FI? NO PROBLEM!

Here’s how it works: add any compatible watch or tablet as a new line on your Go5G Next plan, and you’ll pay just $5 per month for service on T-Mobile’s blazing-fast nationwide 5G network. It can be a device you already have or a new one you give or receive as a gift this holiday season. T-Mobile has tons of new devices to choose from, ranging from the latest flagship tablets and watches to the most affordable entry-level devices.

It’s important to note that you’ll get T-Mobile’s $5 per month promo as a monthly bill credit while you maintain your qualifying Go5G Next line. With this half off deal, you’ll end up just paying $5 per month plus taxes and a one-time $35 device connection charge.

With the holidays fast approaching, this is a fantastic opportunity to get your family a new watch or tablet they’ll love — and then make it even better with a Go5G Next plan. After all, no watch or tablet is complete if you can only use it when you have Wi-Fi coverage.