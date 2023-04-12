Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for under $1,000

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful and feature-rich smartphone that Samsung makes right now. Some might argue that it’s the most powerful and feature-rich Android phone out there, period. Of course, it’s also extremely expensive, with pricing that starts at $1,200. But a Galaxy S23 Ultra deal available right now slashes up to $200 off the price of Samsung’s sleek new flagship phone.

Prices start at $999.99 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage. That’s a penny under $1,000 for a factory unlocked top-of-the-line Samsung flagship. The upgraded 512GB model is also $200 off, cutting your cost to $1,179.99.

Earlier this week, we told you about a fantastic Samsung Galaxy A54 deal. For just $449.99, you get a brand-new Gaalxy A54 phone that’s factory unlocked, plus a $50 Amazon gift card.

That’s a fantastic deal that anyone in search of a mid-range smartphone should consider. But if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line handset, the Galaxy A54 isn’t going to be on your list.

Instead, you’re likely considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s one of the most powerful smartphones that has ever been released. And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price ever.

Highlights from Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra specs include a 200-megapixel main camera along with three other cameras on the back. Plus, you get a crystal-clear selfie camera at the top of the stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

A custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset powers the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it features up to 12GB of RAM. Also, you’ll enjoy fantastic battery life courtesy of the large 5,000 mAh battery.

The 256GB version normally costs $1,200, but it's on sale for $999.99 right now on Amazon. That's the lowest price yet. Or, if you want to upgrade to the 512GB model, you'll pay $1,179.99 instead of $1,380. That's also a savings of $200.