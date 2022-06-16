Roborock Dyad wet/dry vacuum deal: $50 off TikTok’s viral cleaning sensation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Roborock Dyad was released just last month. Shortly after it launched, it became the #1 best-selling new release in Amazon’s wet/dry vacuum section. We all know that Roborock makes some of the best robot vacuums out there. And now, the company is expanding its product lines in exciting new directions.

Of course, anyone who’s a fan of TikTok knows just how popular wet/dry vacuums have become recently. And you can save $50 on the best new model if you get one before the end of the day today.

Sure, TikTok is great for watching funny videos. People are getting so creative these days, and you can easily get lost for hours at a time. But TikTok is also a great source for finding nifty new products to check out. And one of the hottest viral sensations of the past few months is wet-dry vacuums.

Now, thanks to a limited-time sale on Roborock’s beloved new Dyad wet/dry vacuum, it’s the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

What is a wet/dry vacuum?

We have covered a few different wet/dry vacuums here at BGR Deals. Suffice it to say we’re huge fans of this emerging product category.

And the new Roborock Dyad is by far our favorite wet/dry vacuum that we’ve tested so far.

In a nutshell, this awesome new type of product is a vacuum and a mop in one. With one single pass, you can suck up all the crumbs, dust, and dirt on your hard floors. Then, with that same pass, you also clean and shine your floors with a rotating wet mop brush.

But wait, it gets even better. When you’re done, these awesome gadgets clean themselves!

Image source: Roborock

Roborock Dyad quick review

As we mentioned, we’ve tested several different wet-dry vacuums over the past year or so. But our favorite by far is the new Roborock Dyad.

Roborock recently sent us a new Dyad wet/dry vacuum and we’ve been testing it for several weeks. Long story short, it delivers on every promise.

A nice large 850 ml water tank and impressive 35-minute battery life make it easy to clean all your hard floors in one go. Strong suction lets the vacuum pick up all the dirt and dust around your house. It’s obviously not meant for very big jobs, but it’s perfect for day-to-day cleaning.

Unlike other wet/dry vacuums, the Roborock Dyad has dual mopping brush rollers. In my tests, I found that they do a much better job of mopping than single-roller models I’ve tried.

After just one pass, my floors were sparkling clean.

Of note, I use a full tank of water plus one cap-full of Roborock multi-surface cleaning solution when I clean my floors.

Roborock Dyad Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum with Dual Self-Cleaning Systems, Adaptive Cleaning, Voice… List Price: $449.99 Price: $399.99 You Save: $50.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cleans your house, then cleans itself

Here’s where things get really cool.

When you’re done cleaning your wood, laminate, and tile flooring, just place the Roborock Dyad back on its base to charge. But with the press of a single button, it doesn’t just recharge. It also cleans itself!

Image source: Roborock Using the remaining water and cleaner in the tank, the Dyad wet/dry vacuum runs a cleaning procedure that gets all the dirt off the dual roller brushes. When it’s done, you simply detach the dirty water tank, dump it out, rinse it, and reattach it.

That’s it!

I am totally done with mops. Who wants to deal with dragging all that nasty, dirty water around?

The Roborock Dyad doesn’t make a mess at all. Plus, it has a pretty compact cleaner head that rotates 180 degrees, so it fits almost anywhere.

TikTok’s mega-viral floor cleaning sensation

Use one of these wet/dry vacuums just one time and you’ll instantly see why they’ve gone so viral on TikTok. Here’s just one example of a TikTok video that has been viewed millions of times:

This video covers models from another brand, and I’ve tested them all. The iFloor S3 is by far the best of the three. And in my testing, the new Roborock Dyad performed as well or even better than that model.

I found the vacuum suction to be about the same on both models. But the dual roller setup on the Dyad seems to be more efficient when it comes to mopping.

Roborock Dyad deal at Amazon

Use the Roborock Dyad just once and you’ll see why wet/dry vacuums are a viral sensation on TikTok. You’ll also see why they’re a bit pricey.

The Dyad wet/dry vacuum retails for $450 and it’s worth every single penny. As a matter of fact, it quickly became Amazon’s #1 best-selling new wet/dry vacuum at that price following its release last month.

Hurry over to Amazon now, however, and you’ll find the Roborock Dyad on sale with a $50 coupon you can clip. That means you’ll pay just $399.99, an all-time low price! It’s also $50 less than what you’ll pay if you order one directly from Roborock.

To be frank, the Dyad wet/dry vacuum offers better performance and better battery life than some $500+ rivals we’ve tested. At $399.99, you’d have to be crazy to pass it up!

According to an email from Roborock, this deal initially lasted from March 7 through March 13. If you missed it a couple of weeks ago, however, don’t worry. This deal is now back from March 21 through March 27. That means you have one more chance to get in on the action!

