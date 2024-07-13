Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta WWDC 2024 New on Netflix iPhone 16 iPadOS 18 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10 macOS 15 Prime Day 2024
Home Deals News

137+ best Prime Day weekend deals you can already shop now

By
Published Jul 13th, 2024 9:01AM EDT
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Image: Amazon/BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

🚨
Prime Day 2024!
Shop all the best early Prime Day deals right here

Prime Day 2024 takes place on July 16-17 this year, and BGR readers already know what to expect. We’ve rounded up tons of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop. We also told you what to expect during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale this year.

Of course, we also know that Amazon definitely isn’t going to wait until Tuesday to kick off its Prime Day sale in 2024. In this article, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day sales you can already shop this weekend.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our favorite Prime Day weekend deals

Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here:

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor &amp; 38Kpa suction Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor &amp; 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.88 with code BGRVC80

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is July 16-17: Everything you need to know

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals

\