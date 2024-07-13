137+ best Prime Day weekend deals you can already shop now

Prime Day 2024 takes place on July 16-17 this year, and BGR readers already know what to expect. We’ve rounded up tons of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop. We also told you what to expect during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale this year.

Of course, we also know that Amazon definitely isn’t going to wait until Tuesday to kick off its Prime Day sale in 2024. In this article, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day sales you can already shop this weekend.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our favorite Prime Day weekend deals

Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here:

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor & 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.88 with code BGRVC80

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon