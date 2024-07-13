137+ best Prime Day weekend deals you can already shop now

Prime Day 2024 takes place on July 16-17 this year, and BGR readers already know what to expect. We’ve rounded up tons of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop. We also told you what to expect during Amazon’s big Prime Day sale this year.
Of course, we also know that Amazon definitely isn’t going to wait until Tuesday to kick off its Prime Day sale in 2024. In this article, we’ve rounded up our favorite Prime Day sales you can already shop this weekend.
Our favorite Prime Day weekend deals
- EXCLUSIVE DEAL: The powerful GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is only $721 with the coupon code GKBRGIT13 (reg. $849)
- Save $300 on the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 or $700 on the Waterdrop Filter X16, this week only — I’ve been using a G3P800 in my house for two years now, so I can tell you from firsthand experience that it’s awesome
- Apple’s discontinued iPad 9th-Gen is on sale for $249, and it’s probably the last time we’ll see it before it’s gone for good
- More than a dozen Nintendo Switch games are on sale during Prime Day weekend, with discounts of up to 60% off
- The Apple Watch Series 9 is a great value at $299
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — The hot new Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum is down to just $107.99 with the exclusive coupon code BGRVC80
- Prime Day weekend TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch is only $799 until it sells out
- Philips Hue Prime Day deals started early:
- Philips Hue A19 3-pack: $89.99 (reg. $135)
- Philips Hue BR30 2-pack: $78 (reg. $100)
- Philips Hue 6-foot indoor light strip: $72.17 (reg. $100)
- Philips Hue 7-foot outdoor light strip: $99.99 (reg. $130)
- The hot new eufy Smart Lock C33 is only $99.99 instead of $160 when you use the coupon code eufylockC33 at checkout
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $3.95 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is half off at $24.99, and other models are also on sale
- You’ll find more than 100 early Prime Day deals on Amazon devices and bundles right here
- Samsung’s brand-new 2024 foldable smartphones have killer preorder discounts for Prime Day
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $200 Amazon gift card
- Preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and get a free storage upgrade plus a free $300 Amazon gift card
- Or, save up to $1,300 when you preorder from Samsung and trade in an old phone
- Save 50% on the Echo Dot ($24.99) or score an Echo Pop at an all-time low ($17.99)
- Plus, the new $80 Echo Spot is on sale for $44.99 — it’s basically an Echo Dot with a sleek color LCD display with a clock, weather info, and more
Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here:
Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor & 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180)