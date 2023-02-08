Preorder the OnePlus 11 and get a $100 Amazon gift card

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In our OnePlus 11 review, we covered all the key areas where the latest OnePlus phone improves upon its predecessors. From the display and overall performance to camera quality and software, OnePlus has made impressive strides.

If you’ve seen all you need to see and you know the OnePlus 11 is your next phone, there’s a great deal that you should take advantage of. Preorder the OnePlus 11 before its release date on February 16, and you can score a $100 Amazon gift card for free.

The Galaxy S23 preorder deal is still going, and now OnePlus has joined the party.

OnePlus 11 preorders on Amazon come with a $100 gift card. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The brand-new OnePlus 11 features plenty of impressive specs. Highlights include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, impressive battery life, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display.

On top of all that, OnePlus developed a new camera system for the OnePlus 11 alongside Hasselblad. It features a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. In our tests, we were very impressed by the photo and video performance of the OnePlus 11.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the new OnePlus 11 is the price tag. Despite being on par in many ways with the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23, the OnePlus 11 starts at just $699.99.

By comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,199 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,199.99 or more.

Despite the fact that the OnePlus 11 is already a bargain, Amazon is sweetening the pot. Preorder before the phone’s release on February 16 and you’ll get a free $100 Amazon gift card with either the 128GB or the 256GB model.