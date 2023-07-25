New back to school sale has some of the cheapest school supplies online

Earlier this month, we told you about a big sale on back to school supplies and household essentials. The sale gives Prime members 20% off when they purchase at least $50 worth of the 1,000+ products included in that sale.

If you haven’t already taken advantage of that offer, you still have time to get in on the action. And now, there’s another back to school sale you can shop on Amazon’s site, and it saves you extra money on some of the most popular cheap school supplies out there.

This new back to school sale is on Amazon Basics school essentials. As most of our readers undoubtedly already know, Amazon Basics is one of the most popular brands out there. It includes thousands of products that are typically just as good as big-name alternatives, but Amazon Basics products are often available at a fraction of the price.

In other words, you’re already saving money when you shop Amazon Basics instead of rival companies. And now, in addition to those savings, Amazon is running a special sale that offers extra discounts on two pages of best-sellers from the Amazon Basics catalog of back to school supplies.

Amazon Basics school supplies on sale

When it comes to things like school supplies and everyday essentials, there’s really no reason any more to buy things from big-name brands.

There used to be a pretty wide delta between brand names and lesser-known companies. These days, however, that’s no longer the case. As a matter of fact, cheap brands often have products that are just as good as the name-brand alternatives you pay twice as much for.

Most people know that, which is one of the reasons why the Amazon Basics brand has become so huge. Yes, Amazon obviously promotes Amazon Basics products all over its site. But take a look at the reviews on many of those products, and you’ll see that they’re often among the highest-rated options out there.

That’s why Amazon’s new back to school sale is so great. Amazon Basics school supplies are already some of the cheapest high-quality options out there. And now, you can save even more money on top-rated best-sellers with this big sale.

Amazon’s new back to school sale includes two pages of best-selling essentials from the Amazon Basics brand. And I’m not just talking about pens and paper, though you can save plenty on things like notepads, pens, and markers.

But there are also other Amazon Basics products on sale that have broader appeal. For example, a 4-pack of Amazon Basics LED smart bulbs is on sale for just $27. You can also save big on microSDXC cards, USB flash drives, surge protectors, and more.

I’ve scattered several of my favorite deals throughout this roundup, and many of them are on sale at the best prices of the year. But there are also plenty of other cheap school supplies that are discounted, so you can shop the full sale right here on Amazon’s site.