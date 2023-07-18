Prime members save 20% on back to school supplies and everyday essentials

I’m an e-commerce expert who has been sharing the best online deals with BGR readers for more than a decade. During that period of time, I’ve learned all the ins and outs of seasonal shopping, and that includes finding the best deals on back to school supplies and everyday essentials.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Now, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I know the last thing you want to think about in mid-July is the fact that you have to go back to school in August or September. But now is one of the best times to shop for school supplies and everyday essentials you’ll need for school because there are tons of great deals out there — and today, we’re going to focus on one particularly good sale.

Available on Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is running an excellent back to school sale for Prime members only. Of all the Amazon Prime deals out there right now, this one may very well be the best.

In a nutshell, Prime members get a 20% discount when they spend at least $50 on eligible school supplies and everyday essentials. There is a limit to the amount of money you can save, but the good news is that it’s very high at $100. That means you need to spend $500 in order to max out this deal.

As for what sort of products are eligible for this deal, I have more good news on that front. Amazon has included more than 1,000 eligible products that you can save 20% on as part of this sale!

Just about everything you can think of is covered in this huge back to school sale for Prime members. That includes common school supplies, office supplies, storage, snacks, and all the household essentials you can think of. Plus, tons of groceries are covered, so you can load up on coffee pods, trash bags, and plenty more. Even 365 products from Whole Foods are included in this deal.

You can check out all of the eligible products right here on the deal page. Or, you’ll find a few of my favorites below.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Another great thing about this sale is that there really aren’t any hoops to jump through. All you need to do is add all the stuff you want to your cart, and you’re done. As long as you have at least $50 worth of eligible items in there, you’ll see the 20% discount applied automatically at checkout.

Also, Amazon’s sale page lets you browse products by department, which is great. That way, if you mainly need home essentials or Health and Beauty products, you can drill down to only see those departments. You’ll see a list of departments in the righthand column on Amazon’s desktop site, or you can tap the “filters” link above the product list in the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Available on Amazon

There are some more terms and conditions for this sale, but nothing crazy. You can see all the info if you click the “Terms” link near the top of the deal page.