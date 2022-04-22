If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day 2022 is fast approaching, but there’s no reason to stress about it this year. The BGR Deals team is here to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible. And if you’re on a budget, our roundup of Mother’s Day gifts under $50 is definitely going to make your life easy.

Now, I’m going to expand things a bit to cover all sorts of great Mother’s Day 2020 gifts under $50. Whether you’re looking for something fun or something functional, I’ll cover all the bases right here.

Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards under $50

As was the case in the previous gift guide, we’re going to start off by showcasing some gift cards. If you’re in search of some great Mother’s Day gifts under $50, gift cards might be perfect.

When you’re gift-hunting for a person who is tough to shop for, there’s nothing wrong with a gift card. After all, this eliminates all guesswork and lets your recipient choose exactly what he or she wants.

Some people think gift cards are too impersonal. If you feel that way, there’s nothing wrong with that. But your mom might appreciate having some flexibility with her gift. And there are plenty of great gift cards to choose from.

Amazon is offering a few special Mother’s Day 2022 gift cards on its site. If you’d rather give your mom a physical gift card, there’s a lovely Amazon Mother’s Day flowers gift card you can order instead.

Amazon eGift Card - Mother's Day Watering Can Bouquet Price: $1 - $2,000 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, there are also more specific gift cards you can get for your mom or wife. Examples include a Starbucks gift card for coffee lovers, an Airbnb gift card for moms who need to get away, or Doordash gift cards and restaurant gift cards for moms who need a break from the kitchen.

There are so many options and they all make great Mother’s Day gifts under $50. Check out some more possibilities right here.

Perfect presents to help mom relax

Your mother or wife is always running around for you. Wouldn’t it be nice to get her a gift that’ll help her relax a bit?

There are so many Mother’s Day gifts under $50 that’ll help mom sleep more soundly. Or perhaps you want to help her take more relaxing showers or baths.

Let’s take a look at some great presents that’ll help the special lady in your life unwind.

First, there’s nothing that can transform your sleep as quickly as a good pillow. It’s actually pretty shocking how much of an impact bed pillows can have on the quality of your sleep.

I personally use Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. They’re comfy yet supportive, and they’re built to last. That’s why this is the #1 best-selling bed pillow on Amazon with more than 121,000 5-star reviews.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $38.69 You Save: $11.30 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If your mom already has pillows she likes, how about a set of silky smooth sheets?

Best-selling Danjor 1800 thread-count bed sheets are on sale with a deep discount right now. They have more than 88,000 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting high-quality sheets at a great price.

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $27.59 You Save: $22.40 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out some more relaxing Mother’s Day gifts under $50:

Mother’s Day gifts under $50: Entertainment

Your mom has done so much over the years to keep you entertained. Why not return the favor?

There are some entertainment-focused Mother’s Day gifts under $50 that your mom will love. Whether she uses them during her downtime or while working out, she’ll think of you each and every time.

If your mom loves watching movies and TV shows, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a terrific gift. It retails for $50, but it’s down to $39 right now at Amazon.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.99 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you’re a Fire TV family, you can save even more. The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale with a $15 discount ahead of Mother’s Day 2022.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another great gift idea is a new pair of true wireless earbuds. Whether your mom works out at home, at the gym, or goes on runs around town, good music is a must.

When it comes to affordable in-ear headphones that still sound great, TOZO is the best brand in the business.

One great example is the TOZO T10 earbuds. The quality is outstanding, they come with a wireless charging case, and they have a mind-blowing 190,000 5-star reviews. Incredibly, they’re on sale right now for only $21.24!

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.24 You Save: $8.74 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are three more great options for mom:

Great gifts under $50 for foodie moms

So many people are under the impression that you need to spend an arm and a leg on high-quality kitchen appliances and cooking tools. That’s not the case at all if you know where to look.

If your mom is a foodie who loves to cook, there are tons of great Mother’s Day gifts under $50 you should consider.

One of the best options I came across is the Ultrean AF01 air fryer. This best-selling model has thousands of 5-star reviews and it’s made by a top brand everyone knows. It retails for $96, but Amazon is offering a huge discount right now.

Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price: $95.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $46.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another terrific gift is the #1 best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer.

This popular model has 45,000 5-star reviews because it’s so simple and reliable. And believe it or not, it only costs $14.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price: $29.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $15.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are some more options to check out:

Mother’s Day gifts under $50: Jewelry

When discussing Mother’s Day gifts under $50, many people think jewelry isn’t an option. Well, think again!

One example is the Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle, which is so trendy right now. These bracelets let you add all the charms you want so you can personalize yours.

Alex and Ani Tokens Expandable Bangle for Women, Crystal Paw Prints of Love Charm, Rafaelian Go… List Price: $34.00 Price: $20.23 You Save: $13.77 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here’s another expandable bracelet from Alex and Ani that’s specific to Mother’s Day:

Alex and Ani Womens Because I Love You A18BILY03RS Mom Charm Bangle Bracelet, Rafaelian Silver,… Price: $31.79 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out all these other fantastic options for Mother’s Day 2022:

More great Mother’s Day gifts under $50

Anyone in search of great Mother’s Day gifts under $50 now has so many choices. Of course, there are plenty of other awesome gifts that don’t fit into any of the categories above.

One example is the FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Kit.

DNA tests are hugely popular gifts because everyone loves them. They’re typically quite pricey, however. Amazon is running a sale right now though, so this $79 test from FamilyTreeDNA is on sale for just $49.

That’s a great deal indeed. Beyond just giving it to mom for Mother’s Day 2022, you can sit down with her and go through your family tree once the results are in!

FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder DNA Kit: Ethnicity & Ancestry List Price: $79.00 Price: $49.00 You Save: $30.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are a few more fun ones that your mom will love:

On top of all that, you should definitely take a look at Amazon’s For All Moms landing page. You’ll find plenty more gift ideas that I didn’t cover here.

There are also some special sections you can check out, like these:

Head over to the For All Moms Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide on Amazon for more.

