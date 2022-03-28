Monday’s deals: $150 AirPods 3, LG OLED TVs, Goli supplements, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
March 28th, 2022 at 9:20 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

It’s the start of a new week, which means it’s also the start of all new daily deals that are going to blow you away. At the top of the list we have Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3, which are on sale at the lowest price of 2022 so far. LG OLED TVs are also back down to Black Friday prices, and wildly popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only. And that’s just a small sampling of what’s in store on Monday.

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Monday, March 28, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Monday, March 28

To kick things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

Every sale in this big roundup is obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. Apple’s best-selling AirPods 3 are down to just $149.98, the lowest price of 2022 so far — also, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 have impressive discounts
  2. Super-popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only
  3. LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are on sale at the lowest prices ever, matching LG’s Black Friday deals from last year!
  4. #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
  5. The top-rated KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 43,000 5-star reviews is on sale for only $13.59, today only

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$59.99 Price:$22.38 You Save:$37.61 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$118.98 You Save:$40.02 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) Price:$19.97 ($4.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Price:$39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$38.97 You Save:$11.02 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.00 You Save:$5.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$46.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$51.29 You Save:$14.70 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.59 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

