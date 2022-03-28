Monday’s deals: $150 AirPods 3, LG OLED TVs, Goli supplements, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s the start of a new week, which means it’s also the start of all new daily deals that are going to blow you away. At the top of the list we have Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods 3, which are on sale at the lowest price of 2022 so far. LG OLED TVs are also back down to Black Friday prices, and wildly popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only. And that’s just a small sampling of what’s in store on Monday.
In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Monday, March 28, 2022.
5 best deals of the day on Monday, March 28
To kick things off, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.
Every sale in this big roundup is obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods 3 are down to just $149.98, the lowest price of 2022 so far — also, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 have impressive discounts
- Super-popular Goli gummy supplements are on sale with deep discounts for one day only
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are on sale at the lowest prices ever, matching LG’s Black Friday deals from last year!
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- The top-rated KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 43,000 5-star reviews is on sale for only $13.59, today only
Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥
- Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge $130 discount right now for a new all-time low price
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $4.49 each when you buy a 4-pack, but they’ll definitely sell out soon
- Take advantage of Amazon’s huge one-day sales on Goli gummy supplements, the top-rated KIZEN digital meat thermometer with 43,000 5-star reviews, and Renpho digital body fat scales
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are on sale for $50 per box instead of $63 — or, use Subscribe & Save to get a box for just $34!
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steak every time is on sale for $37.99 instead of $50
- The amazing MyQ smart garage door opener with 51,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for just $21.98 instead of $30
- PLUS, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special limited-time promotion
- Use the promo and you’re pretty much getting paid $8 to get yourself a MyQ!
- Definitely get yourself a Microsoft Office Home & Student download for PC or Mac while Amazon is offering a rare discount
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 70% discount. That drops them to an all-time low price of only $5 per test.
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $39.95 instead of $60
- There’s also a rare discount that gets you a Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.95 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- This 🇺🇦 Ukraine Flag 🇺🇦 is the #1 best-seller on Amazon right now — pick one up while it’s under $10
🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎
- 🚨 AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 today, which is the lowest price of 2022 so far
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $197 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to $118.98 and AirPods Max have a massive $110 discount if you hurry
- The brand new iPad Air 5 with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip just got its first discount ever at Amazon!
- Also, Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge discount of $130 off today — that means you can get one for just $469.99!
- Beats wireless headphones start at just $49.95
- Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $339 right now, which is the lowest price of 2022
- Also, the Apple Watch SE is $40 off in multiple colorways — prices start at $239.99
- Finally, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 is $20 off at $199, but it’s almost sold out
- MacBook Air starts at just $949, a $50 discount
- On top of that, save $200 on a MacBook Pro (13-inch) or $250 on a MacBook Pro (14-inch)
- Does your car have Apple CarPlay? Turn it into wireles CarPlay for just $77 with this deal on the CarlinKit 3.0 wireless CarPlay adapter!
- You can also save on CarlinKit 3.0 adapters for older cars (2018-2019) and newer cars (2021-2022)
🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are half off at around $22!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings, and they’re $16.80 each right now!
- You can also buy them on the Beckham website, but you’ll pay more than twice as much
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Want something bigger for a lot less money? The all-new Toshiba M550 75-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $949 instead of $1,400!
- Plenty more Fire TVs are on sale right here
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for only $38.97 instead of $50
- The incredible $100 Roku Ultra is down to $74
- Or, pick up the entry-level Roku Express for just $24
- Get wired Sony MDR-ZX110NC noise cancelling headphones on sale for only $38
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar — the Polk Audio Signa S2 — is $80 off right now
- Or get the #2 best-selling Majority Bowfell TV soundbar for just $33.20
- Siemens CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Tests are in stock at Amazon for the first time ever — and they’re on sale for only $7.50 each
- Want to spend even less? Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits are just $5 each thanks to a huge 70% discount!
- You might also want to get a bunch of best-selling black KN95 face masks or KN95 masks made in the USA
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $399.99 instead of $480
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $49.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $59.49, down from $110
- Hurry and you can get Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds with a staggering 128,000 5-star Amazon reviews for $24.99 instead of $60
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a rare discount that will definitely disappear soon
- Score a $550 Shark EZ self-emptying robot vacuum for just $399.99
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- You’ll find more Fire TV deals on this special Amazon page
- Save $25 when you buy a Blink Outdoor Camera & Blink Mini bundle
- Amazon is running big sales right now on Fire Tablets starting at $34.99!
- There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈
💸 All-time low prices 💸
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- Score a Yekale 17-piece grilling set with everything you’ll need this summer for only $31.99
- The top-selling Ninja Air Fryer AF150 is on sale for $99.99 instead of $160, which is a new all-time low price
- Super-popular HC Collection bed sheets are also on sale with a massive discount
- Plus, get an HC Collection 1500 thread count duvet cover 3-piece set for just $18.89!
- The #1 best-selling Quility weighted blanket is down to $74.40 today
- Get the #1 best-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $26.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off
- $26.59 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- Premium stainless steel mixing bowls with a coveted “Amazon’s Choice” designation are just $27 — the set includes five bowls in assorted sizes with airtight lids
- Score an insanely comfy Genteele memory foam bath mat with 37,000 5-star reviews with a nice discount in so many colors
- Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $25.99 this week
- The Ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch is a smart light switch with a built-in Echo Dot — it’s so awesome, and today it’s $36 instead of $80
- The super-popular ILIFE V3s robot vacuum is down to just $119.99, which is crazy
- Turn any shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $19.99
- Willing to spend a little more? Get this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $51.29! 🚿🙌
- The #1 best-selling Grand Way spring-assisted tactical pocket knife is down to $8.90 today
- Or, get this sleek gunmetal version for only $3 more
Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$59.99 Price:$22.38 You Save:$37.61 (63%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$118.98 You Save:$40.02 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) Price:$19.97 ($4.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$38.97 You Save:$11.02 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.00 You Save:$5.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$46.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$51.29 You Save:$14.70 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.59 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.