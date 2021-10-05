Minimize food waste by saving 30% on food vacuum sealers at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who enjoys the taste of a juicy porterhouse steak or meaty pork chops, you likely have made a trip to a butcher before. Getting fresh cuts of meat for your family helps bring people together for a delicious dinner. You may realize, when you get home, that you bought too much for this specific meal. Rather than toss the steaks in a plastic bag and hope that it doesn’t get any freezer burn while you’re waiting to eat it, you should protect your investment. Using food vacuum sealers is a very smart idea, as this will preserve your food longer. Amazon is a great place to find deals on items that will help you keep your food for longer. You can get a 24-pack of food containers for 10% off today that will help you store your dry ingredients. For meats, there is a one-day sale on food vacuum sealers you have to check out.

The food vacuum sealers from FoodSaver do just that: save food. These aren’t the kind of machines that are normally on sale. You can get 42% off a vacuum sealer to extend the life of your food. But this sale lasts only through today. So you better hurry up.

Up to 42% off food vacuum sealers Price: $13.99 - $116.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Food vacuum sealers are a must in the kitchen

The FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine helps meat last for up to three years in the freezer. Sealing your food properly with this eliminates freezer burn and keeps it tasting fresh when you do eventually make it. This gives you the ability to prep meals ahead of time and save them. The machine has automatic bag detection, making the process simpler. The built-in roll storage and cutter let you make custom-sized bags to fit whatever you seal.

There is automatic moisture detection that will switch to the right mode once it recognizes how much vacuuming is necessary. It is guaranteed to reach an optimal vacuum level for an airtight seal. There is a patented removable drip tray that will catch any overflow liquid. This works with FoodSaver 8″ and 11″ vacuum sealer rolls. Normally, this machine is $200, which is not bad at all. But today, snag it for just $116.69.

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Automatic Vacuum Sealer Bag Detection and Sta… List Price: $199.99 Price: $116.69 You Save: $83.30 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Accessories for the machine

Rather than cutting your own bags, you can get FoodSaver 1-Quart Precut Vacuum Seal Bags. There are 44 bags in this package. The precut bags offer maximum convenience, taking the stress of picking the right bag out of your hands. The multilayer design creates an airtight barrier around the food. The FoodSaver vacuum sealer machine will heat the sealing strip to the precise temperature, locking in the flavor and freshness. Get these for 39% off today.

FoodSaver 1-Quart Precut Vacuum Seal Bags with BPA-Free Multilayer Construction for Food Preser… List Price: $22.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $9.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you prefer to use rolls, the FoodSaver 8-Inch Roll Two-pack, 20 Feet Long is also on sale today. They will help food last for weeks. These are able to be customized to fit your food more easily. It works with the food vacuum sealers in this line. The materials are BPA-free. These are only $13.99 today, saving you $6!

FoodSaver FSFSBF0526-P00 8-Inch Roll Two-pack, 20 Feet Long List Price: $19.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.