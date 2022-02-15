New iPad Pro deals start at just $449 in this special Amazon sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you buy a new iPad Pro right now from Apple, you’re going to pay full price. This obviously shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple almost never discounts its products. That’s why you shouldn’t buy this stuff at Apple!

Instead, head over to Amazon where you’ll find current iPad Pro models that have been discounted. The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro gets a discount of up to $50 for different models, then the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with Face ID gets a discount of up to $100 as well. These deals definitely won’t last, so grab one while you still can.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch)

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver List Price:$479.00 Price:$449.00 You Save:$30.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch)

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray List Price:$1,899.00 Price:$1,799.00 You Save:$100.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Silver List Price:$1,099.00 Price:$999.00 You Save:$100.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission