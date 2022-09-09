This $33 Instant Pot accessory kit will be a game-changer in your kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We can’t believe all the fantastic Instant Pot deals and Instant Pot accessory kit deals Amazon is offering right now. You can see them all right here on Amazon’s site. You’ll find discounts up to $50 off the most popular Instant Pot models out there, and you should definitely take advantage if you need a new Instant Pot.

Of course, Instant Pots are the best-selling multi-cookers on the planet, which means plenty of the people reading this already have one.

Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots Price: $32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Are you among the many millions of people out there who already have an Instant Pot? You might not plan on upgrading anytime soon, which makes sense since Instant Pots last forever. But there’s still a terrific deal you should check out right now at Amazon.

The popular Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots adds all sorts of awesome new functionality to your multi-cooker. And you can pick one up today for just $32.99 thanks to a new lower retail price on Amazon.

Amazon’s best-selling Instant Pot accessory kit

There are always big sales around this time of year at Amazon. And it goes without saying that they often include Instant Pot deals. That means tons of people out there probably now have new Instant Pots they’ve been enjoying.

After all, some of the best Instant Pot deals we’ve ever seen were available ahead of the holidays last year.

Image source: Mibote It doesn’t matter whether you’re about to score a new Instant Pot or you have one you’ve been using for years. There’s an awesome accessory kit you should check out that will completely transform your Instant Pot experience.

Instant Pots are awesome because of how incredibly versatile they are. With one device, you can cook so many different meals that span every type of cuisine.

What you might now realize, however, is that there’s a whole world of additional features you can add to any Instant Pot by purchasing something like the Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots.

Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots Price: $32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon shoppers love it

With a whopping 5,000 4-star and 5-star ratings on Amazon, Mibote’s kit is among the highest-rated options we’ve come across. It packs a whopping 93 different pieces including racks, pans, baskets, molds, utensils, oven mitts, and more.

This kit even comes with magnetic cheat sheets that you can stick to your refrigerator. That way, you can stop Googling the same things over and over again when you use your Instant Pot.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an Instant Pot newbie or a long-time Instant Pot owner looking to mix things up a bit. In either case, this Instant Pot accessory set will be the best $33 you spend all year!

Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots Price: $32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mibote Instant Pot accessory kit fast facts

This is by far the best Instant Pot accessory kit deal you’ll find right now. Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

This kit includes everything you need to expand the functionality of your 5-quart, 6-quart, or 8-quart Instant Pot multi-use electric pressure cooker

Accessory set includes 2 steamer baskets, 1 steamer rack, 1 egg rack, 1 nonstick springform pan, 1 silicone egg bites mold, 1 pair of kitchen tongs, 2 oven mitts, 1 dish plate clip, 3 magnetic cheat sheets, and plenty more

Fits Instant Pot multi-use pressure cookers and other top models with similar round designs

All accessories are made with food-grade materials that are dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and odor-resistant

Mibote 93-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots Price: $32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!