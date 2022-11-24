Indie developers offer huge discounts on apps during Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

As customers countdown to the Black Friday deals, developer Jordi Bruin made a list of several indie apps that are getting discounts through this week. The Indie Friday Deals website has several applications you can check out and find good deals.

According to Bruin, the apps highlighted were made by indie developers or small teams for Apple platforms. It includes applications in Entertainment, Camera, Utility, Development, macOS, Productivity, Sports, Health, Money, Health, and more.

The list also includes each developer’s discount and whether this is a discount for a subscription or a lifetime purchase.

For example, the Popular Apollo for Reddit app is currently giving 10% off its lifetime purchase. As you probably know, Apollo is the best Reddit client and offers fast navigation with features such as Jump Bar, customizable gestures, and a super-charged Media Viewer.

Another known app, Darkroom: Photo & Video Editor, also offers a 30% discount on its subscription. It uses AI for depth editing, smart object detection, the ability to create presets, RAW editing, and much more.

For photo enthusiasts, Halide Mark II – Pro Camera has a 16.1% discount on its subscription. Halide offers a powerful way to capture images using iPhone cameras. Every year, the app gets a significant update with the new features available on the latest iPhone models. BGR also covered Halide’s creator camera review of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Vivid app, created by Jordi Bruin, is another application featured on the indie list. Vivid doubles your MacBook brightness, which is great for outdoor environments. The app is offering at least a 50% discount.

The complete list of all indie apps can be found here. It’s easy to navigate and discover the best apps available during this Black Friday week.