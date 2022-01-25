Here’s every single COVID home test kit in stock at Amazon right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on

our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many people right now are looking for COVID home test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country.

Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve had multiple days with around 1 million new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That might seem unbelievable, but this is where we are right now.

So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the holidays last month. With that in mind, it’s no wonder case numbers are out of control. Since everyone needs tests right now, we scoured Amazon for all the best COVID home test kits in stock now.

Best-selling options like the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test are in stock and ready to ship out soon. In fact, our last order of iHealth tests ended up shipping out a full week sooner than Amazon’s delivery estimate said it would.

Amazon also has On/Go COVID Rapid Tests and BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kits in stock right now for the first time in a long time. They keep selling out though, so you’ll need to move quickly.

Needless to say, there’s one problem: demand is insanely high right now. As a result, there’s no telling how long these tests will be available. In fact, some options have already sold out. In other words, you should definitely hurry and stock up while you can.

One more thing: N95 masks and KN95 masks are alsp in stock at Amazon and ready to ship. Scroll to the bottom of this article to see the best options.

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COVID home test kits Amazon has in stock now

We all knew this was going to happen. Anytime there’s a holiday, COVID-19 case numbers spike. Combined with winter weather across most of the country, the Christmas and New Year holidays were bound to cause a huge spike in case numbers. And that’s exactly what we’ve been seeing over the past few weeks.

The good news is that so many people are now vaccinated. That means severe cases and deaths aren’t spiking as aggressively as new cases. But the bad news is that at-home COVID-19 tests are very difficult to find in stores right now. In my area of Northern New Jersey, for example, they’re impossible to find.

Thankfully, I found a bunch of COVID test kits on Amazon last week. I ordered a few boxes since I had been exposed the prior week. Incredibly, iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests were delivered just a few days later even though the original shipping estimate was for more than 2 weeks.

Just like similar tests, it’s very easy to use. And best of all, you get your COVID-19 test results in just 15 minutes.

That’s one of several COVID rapid tests you can order right now at Amazon. I also got some BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kits, which are even harder to find than the iHealth tests. Or, if you want to take a PCR test instead, the Amazon COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kit is also in stock right now.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best-selling COVID home test kits that are in stock at Amazon now and ready to ship out quickly. They all have emergency FDA authorization for use at home, and they’re all best-selling options at Amazon.

BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible… Price:$33.75 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best COVID rapid tests in stock now

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the cheapest option on Amazon. Yet the manufacturer says it’s just as accurate as other popular rapid tests. As popular as COVID home test kits are right now, it’s crazy that you can get these for less than $10 each.

These tend to sell out fast, so grab a few while you can.

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,… Price:$17.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test

Incredibly, the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test isn’t just a COVID test kit in stock at Amazon. It’s also somehow discounted right now! Thanks to a new lower list price, you can grab as many boxes as you want for just $24 per box. That’s $12 per test, and there’s no purchases limit right now at Amazon.

These best-selling COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits ship out very quickly. They’re also easy to use and accurate.

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit is an extremely popular digital COVID rapid test on Amazon. The problem is it goes out of stock constantly. Thankfully though, there are tests in stock right now that ship out quickly. And just like the iHealth tests above, 2-packs have a surprising discount compared to the old retail price of $49.99.

Note that you may need to click “See All Buying Options” to order these tests.

BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible… Price:$33.75 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, the Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit is a great option. The manufacturer claims that it’s “98% accurate at detecting SARS-CoV-2 compared to one of the best lab PCR tests”.

Grab one now and you’ll find a $14 Amazon coupon.

Lucira Check It Single-Use COVID-19 Test, The Only FDA Authorized Molecular Single-use Test, Re… List Price:$89.00 Price:$75.00 You Save:$14.00 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More COVID test kits and PCR tests on Amazon

Image source: dsheremeta/Adobe

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

These are probably the most sought-after COVID tests, which explains why they keep selling out. Amazon has had some stock of Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test lately though, so hurry and you might get lucky.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, COVID Test With 15-Minute Results Without Sending to a Lab… Price:$23.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Quidel QuickVue at-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit

The Quidel QuickVue at-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit was back in stock this morning for the first time in over a month. This is a super popular option that people swarm to buy, so it’ll likely sell out fast.

Quidel QuickVue at-Home OTC COVID-19 Test Kit, Self-Collected Nasal Swab Sample, 10 Minute Rapi… Price:$23.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

If you want a PCR test instead of an at-home rapid test, the Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit is the best-selling option on Amazon. Just remember, you need to send this one via UPS to get results — it’s not a 15-minute rapid test.

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC — Sample processed in lab — Results in 24 hours from la… Price:$39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit

This is another PCR test collection kit that’s in stock right now at Amazon. It’s a bit more expensive than the Amazon test above, but it’s from a well-known company.

Also, people seem to be getting their test results faster with the DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit.

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit with Prepaid Express Return Shipping and Labora… Price:$85.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cue COVID test

In addition to all the COVID-19 rapid tests in stock at Amazon, there’s another option you should know about. It’s called the Cue COVID test, and it’s in stock and available to ship immediately.

Available on the Cue website, the Cue COVID test is not a rapid antigen test like the ones we’ve mentioned above. It’s also not a PCR test. The Cue COVID-19 test is a molecular test that you can perform right in your own how. According to Cue, it delivers lab-quality results that are just as reliable as PCR tests performed in labs.

An independent Mayo Clinic study found that the Cue COVID test is 97.8% accurate. That is indeed on par with PCR tests.

“Cue’s molecular COVID-19 test combines fast results and ease of use with the accuracy of central lab technology, all in one device that fits in the palm of your hand,” the company’s website says.

I just began testing the Cue COVID test, and so far I’m impressed. Cue tests are even easier to perform than rapid tests. You just pop a cartridge in the reader, swab your nose, and stick the swab into the cartridge.

That’s it — no mixing or drops to worry about. The Cue Reader takes about 20 minutes to perform the molecular COVID test, and then you get an alert on your smartphone with the results.

How much does a Cue test cost?

The Cue COVID test system is fantastic, but there is one downside. Since it’s a complex molecular test, it’s quite pricey.

The Cue Reader on its own is $249 on Cue’s website, and each test is $75. That’s about as much as the least expensive PCR tests cost if you’re paying yourself.

You can also save $50 by purchasing a Cue Reader bundled with 10 tests. And once you have a reader, you can cut your cost to $71.25 per test by buying them in 10-packs.

Of note, the Cue Reader and Cue Cartridges are available through Amazon as well, but they’re not in stock right now.

Cue Covid-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter Use Price:$249.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

N95 and KN95 masks made in the USA

Image source: zigres/Adobe

While you’re stocking up on COVID-19 tests, it’s also a good idea to reup on masks. After all, it seems pretty clear that those flimsy little blue cloth masks aren’t doing much to stop the spread of omicron right now.

Tons of people seem to be in search of KN95 masks made in the USA. Among our readers, nothing is as popular as Breatheze KN95 face masks. They start at $1.89 each and people absolutely love them.

Also of note, they’re available in both white and blue now!

If you want a popular, top-rated KN95 mask made in the USA, this is a terrific option.

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.49 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Masks Disposable Made in the USA - KN95 Mask - 10-pack KN95 Blue Disposable… List Price:$18.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$7.49 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, we’ve got some excellent options for N95 masks on Amazon. You should definitely check them out while they’re in stock.

First up, super-popular 3M N95 masks are in stock right now in 10-packs and 20-packs. These are the #1 best-selling N95 masks on Amazon’s entire site.

There’s also another type of 3M N95 mask in stock right now for under $1 each. Many people find these to be 3M’s most comfortable N95 masks, and we agree.

3M N95 Respirator, VFlex Particulate Respirator 9105, Disposable, Sweeping, Sanding, Grinding,… Price:$69.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Honeywell DF300 N95 masks are just as popular with our readers because they’re so comfortable compared to many other masks. These masks sold out not too long ago, but they’re back in stock right now with Prime shipping.

Kimberly-Clark N95 pouch masks are also flying off the virtual shelves right now. They’re even on sale with a discount!

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator- Box of 20, White,One Size Fits All List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.79 You Save:$3.20 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kimberly-Clark PROFESSIONAL N95 Pouch Respirator (53358), NIOSH-Approved, Made in U.S.A., Regul… Price:$56.47 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.