Get a $250 HP Chromebook on sale for $72 renewed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Chromebooks have managed to capture a huge chunk of the laptop market for one main reason. Compared to Windows laptops and MacBooks, Chromebooks are generally much cheaper. But even the most affordable Chromebooks go on sale, and we found a spectacular HP Chromebook deal that our readers are going to love.

Amazon is currently offering the renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebook for just $72. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen, and it’s a tremendous value. Of course, it’s also a deal that will likely disappear soon, since there are only a limited number of renewed Chromebooks in stock.

If you buy the HP 3NU57UT Chromebook new right now at Amazon, you’ll pay $249.99. A comparable, albeit slightly upgraded model costs $279 at Best Buy.

In either case, you would walk away with an excellent Chromebook that you purchased at a very affordable price. In terms of bang for your buck, you can’t go wrong with either option.

But if you don’t mind picking up a renewed model on Amazon, you’ll get the same amount of proverbial bang for a whole lot less buck.

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 Available on Amazon

The HP 3NU57UT Chromebook features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and an Intel CN3350 processor. You also get 4GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, Intel HD Graphics 500, and more.

All that is baked into a compact Chromebook that weighs just 2.73 lbs and will fit into any bag.

It should go without saying that this is not a powerhouse laptop. It’s not supposed to be. But if you’re looking for a reliable HP Chromebook that’s perfect for basic schoolwork or office work, web browsing, streaming movies, and more, the 3NU57UT will suit you just fine.

The HP 3NU57UT Chromebook is on sale for just $72 renewed. Image source: HP

As we mentioned, the $250 price tag on this model is more than fair. But if you pick up a renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebook instead, you’ll pay just $72. That is one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve seen in a long time.

As a reminder, this product comes with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. It’s guaranteed to function like new and even to look like new from 12 inches away. If you’re not happy with it for whatever reason, you have 90 days to send it back and get a full refund, no questions asked.

If you’d prefer a new Chromebook instead of a renewed model, or if you want some more offers to compare to the 3NU57UT deal, we’ve included some more options below. Among them, you’ll find the $230 Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $139. Also, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is an excellent value at $121.

And if you want to see more offers on Windows laptops and MacBooks, don’t miss our guide on the best laptop deals.