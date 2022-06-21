Furrion outdoor TV deals: Save up to $765 on stunning outdoor TVs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Take a look at Amazon, other retailer sites, or dedicated television review sites. If you do, you’ll see that Furrion outdoor TV reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Of that, there is no question. But it wasn’t until Furrion sent me one that I truly appreciated how impressive these outdoor TVs really are. Below you’ll also find the latest Furrion outdoor TV deals, which offer deep discounts up to $765 off.

Now, you have a chance to see what all the fuss is about and save some money in the process. That’s because Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TVs and Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TVs just got the first discounts ever on the newer models from last year.

This big sale likely won’t last very long, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save. But if you do decide to get one now, you can save a bunch of money.

Prices start at just $956.99, which is impressive for outdoor TVs this good. And you can save up to a whopping $765 if you order a stunning Furrion Aurora 65-inch Partial Sun Outdoor TV.

Furrion outdoor TV deals and quick review

The company’s Aurora televisions are all characterized by a few important things.

First and foremost, Furrion outdoor TVs have high-quality display panels with dazzling brightness. An average TV like the one you have in your living room generally has a brightness rating of between 250 and 300 nits. Meanwhile, Furrion’s outdoor televisions are rated at between 350 and 700 nits, depending on the model you choose.

Image source: Furrion

Then, on top of that, Furrion Aurora TVs have a special anti-glare coating and automatic brightness control. That way, the screen is clear and bright as lighting conditions change throughout the day.

Long story short, these stunning televisions offer the ideal outdoor viewing experience.

I have a sunroom in the back of my home with big windows that face south. I put a TV back there when I first moved in, but it was impossible to watch during the day. The glare is a nightmare to deal with for pretty much the entire day until the sun sets each evening.

I decided to give up and move that TV to the basement. To be frank, it hadn’t even dawned on me to try an outdoor TV until Furrion reached out about testing one of its outdoor TVs.

Within minutes of setting up the Partial Sun Outdoor TV the company sent, I knew what all the fuss was about. Despite being hit with direct sunlight for much of the day, this TV is clear and bright.

Set it up indoors or outdoors

This should go without saying, but Furrion TVs are weatherproof. They are IP54-rated for resistance against rain, snow, UV rays, dirt, humidity, and even salt.

I wouldn’t recommend mounting one with no covering at all, but you could if you wanted to. Generally, people position these TVs under an awning or roof of some kind.

Or, if you have a bright sunroom like I do, Furrion Aurora TVs are perfect.

Image source: Furrion

Furrion Aurora Full Shade Outdoor TVs and Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TVs are fantastic. If you have the need for an outdoor TV, you should definitely add Furrion to your shortlist.

In fact, you might want to just skip the suspense and pick up a Furrion model with these TV deals now.

For a limited time, several of Furrion’s hottest models are on sale on Amazon with deep discounts. You’ll save up to $174 on Full Shade models, which means the entry-level price is now just $964.99.

Partial Sun models have deeper discounts, so you can save up to $765!

Furrion Aurora Outdoor TV: Full Shade Series (43″ to 65″)

Furrion Aurora 43-inch Full Shade Outdoor TV (2021 Model)- Weatherproof, 4K UHD HDR LED Outdoor… List Price: $1,131.26 Price: Save Up To $174 You Save: $174.27 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Furrion Aurora Outdoor TV: Partial Sun Series (43″ to 65″)

Furrion Aurora 65-inch Partial Sun Outdoor TV (2021 Model)- Weatherproof, 4K UHD HDR LED Outdoo… List Price: $2,969.99 Price: Save Up To $765 You Save: $765.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

