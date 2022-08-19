Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV review: Bright 4K screen & weatherproof

There are a few things that set Furrion Aurora TVs like the new Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV apart from other brands. And if you’ve read my earlier coverage of Furrion outdoor TV deals, you already know the most important difference: Price.

Outdoor TVs from leading brands can cost a small fortune. If you want a Samsung Terrace outdoor TV, for example, you’re spending a minimum of $3,500. Meanwhile, a Furrion Aurora outdoor TV that’s the same size costs as little as $1,300 depending on which model you choose.

Furrion’s Aurora TV lineup has consisted of two different models since it first launched. The Full Shade line is great for covered areas. Then, the Partial Sun line is perfect for locations that get some indirect sunlight.

Now, Furrion has added the Furrion Aurora Full Sun smart 4K TV to its roster. It’s the brightest and best outdoor TV that Furrion has ever made — but it’s also the most expensive. And in this review, I’ll discuss all the most important things to consider if you’re thinking about buying one.

Furrion Aurora Full Sun Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV Rating: 4 Stars The Furrion Aurora Full Sun outdoor TV is the latest addition to the Aurora lineup. It features an even brighter screen with the same rugged, weatherproof design of other Furrion models. Retail price: $1,999.99 – $3,699.99 BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Costs much less than top rivals

Stunning 1,000 nits of brightness

Crystal-clear 4K picture

Weatherproof design lets you mount it anywhere Cons Contrast and overall panel quality could be better Buy from Best Buy Buy from B&H Buy from Crutchfield

Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV: Key details

The first thing that separates the new Furrion Aurora Full Sun outdoor 4K smart TV from other Aurora models is the display. As you might have guessed, this new model has Furrion’s brightest screen ever.

Here’s a breakdown of the brightness for each of Furrion’s three Aurora TV models:

Full Shade: 400 nits

Partial Sun: 750 nits

Full Sun: 1000 nits

As you can see, the new Full Sun outdoor TV has a wonderfully bright screen. Rated at 1,000 nits, the Full Sun outdoor TV model is 250% brighter than the Full Shade TV and 33% brighter than the Partial Sun model.

Other key features include 4K resolution, an IP54 weatherproof rating, and a 178-degree viewing angle. Also, the Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV runs webOS, which means it’s compatible with plenty of popular streaming apps and you don’t need to use a separate streaming media player.

Dimensions and connectivity

As I mentioned, you don’t necessarily need a streaming media player. WebOS supports plenty of top streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

That being said, many people prefer to use devices like a Fire TV Stick, Roku dongle, or Apple TV. You also might want to connect your Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV to traditional cable or satellite TV.

Beneath a weatherproof cover on the back of the TV, you’ll find a standard coaxial input, two USB ports, analog RCA ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an optical audio output. There are also three HDMI inputs, one of which supports HDMI ARC. All three support HDMI-CEC.

There are two built-in 8W speakers, but you should definitely consider utilizing that optical audio output and getting a soundbar. Like most TVs, the integrated speakers are quite lackluster. Furrion sells its own soundbar that’s IP45 dust- and water-resistant, and there are other options as well.

As for sizes, the new Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV comes with either a 43-inch screen, a 55-inch screen, or a 65-inch screen. Here are the full dimensions for the three different models:

43″: 38.40 x 23.07 x 4.59″ (976 x 586 x 117mm)

55″: 48.93 x 29.06 x 4.25″ (1243 x 739 x 105mm)

65″: 57.56 x 33.93 x 4.53″ (1463 x 862 x 115mm)

Also of note, the 43-inch model supports standard 200 x 200mm VESA mounts while the larger 55-inch and 65-inch models use 400 x 200mm VESA mounts. Again, Furrion sells plenty of compatible mounts on its site that are rated for outdoor use.

Furrion Full Sun Outdoor TV: Performance

Of the two previous Aurora outdoor TV models that Furrion makes, I have tested the Partial Sun version. Since that’s the brighter of the two, I am well-positioned to test the new Full Sun model and discuss how much brighter it is than other Furrion outdoor TV versions.

On paper, the Furrion Aurora Full Sun Outdoor TV is 33% brighter than the Partial Sun version. To my eye, however, the difference seems to be much more significant.

Furrion’s Partial Sun TV is already very bright. As I discussed in my previous coverage of Furrion Aurora outdoor TVs, I had it set up in my sunroom. The south-facing windows make the room extremely bright for most of the day. Despite all that sun pouring in, the Partial Sun stays nice and visible all day long.

After testing the new Full Sun version of the Aurora TV, my outlook is a bit different. I still think the Partial Sun model is great for many outdoor locations, but the Furrion Aurora Full Sun Outdoor TV performs much better in direct sunlight.

There are definitely brighter outdoor TVs available from other brands. But to my eye, the difference isn’t worth the added expense. For example, Samsung’s 2,000-nit Terrace TV costs $3,500 for the 55-inch size I tested. Meanwhile, the Furrion Aurora 55-inch Full Sun outdoor TV costs $2,700.

That’s already a huge 20% difference, but it gets even greater if you want a larger model. The 65-inch Samsung Terrace TV costs a whopping $10,000! Meanwhile, Furrion’s 65-inch Full Sun TV is only $3,600.

Unless you plan to mount it in a spot with direct, blinding sunlight all day long, the Samsung outdoor TV probably isn’t worth the extra money.

Furrion Aurora Full Sun Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV Rating: 4 Stars The Furrion Aurora Full Sun outdoor TV is the latest addition to the Aurora lineup. It features an even brighter screen with the same rugged, weatherproof design of other Furrion models. Retail price: $1,999.99 – $3,699.99 BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Costs much less than top rivals

Stunning 1,000 nits of brightness

Crystal-clear 4K picture

Weatherproof design lets you mount it anywhere Cons Contrast and overall panel quality could be better Buy from Best Buy Buy from B&H Buy from Crutchfield

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!