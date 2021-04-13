If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sadly, all the best Fire TV deals that have popped up on Amazon over the past week have now disappeared, as have most of the other Amazon device deals that have appeared on the site so far in April. Surprisingly, however, one fantastic new Fire TV deal just showed up on the retailer’s site.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s newest and most affordable streaming media player, with a wonderfully affordable $30 price tag that gives you so much bang for your buck. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, however, you can get one right now for only $19.99!

Today's Top Deal Crazy Amazon deal gets you Sylvania color LED smart light bulbs for only $7 each! List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon kicked off 2021 with some truly incredible deals on so many different Amazon devices. What’s more, some of those incredible sales showed up again in early April. Unfortunately, however, all of the hottest deals on Amazon’s various device lineups have vanished over the past week or so. All the bundles are gone, and only a few Amazon devices are on sale this week.

Thankfully, there are a few deep discounts left — including one of the best deals ever on Amazon’s newest Fire TV device.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you and you’re a Prime member, definitely take advantage of this bargain!

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s more info from Amazon’s product description:

Our most affordable Fire TV Stick – Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Free TV – Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r… List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.