Early Black Friday deals: Nintendo Switch games, $249 Oura Ring 3, $25 Crock-Pot, $100 Beats Pill, more

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Black Friday deals are available in full force now. You can save tons on Nintendo Switch games, the Oura Ring Gen3, best-selling Crock-Pot slow cookers, Beats portable speakers, and so much more.
- Amazon Black Friday sale
- Target Black Friday sale
- Best Buy Black Friday sale
- Walmart Black Friday sale
Featured Black Friday deals
There are some particularly impressive Black Friday sales that we want to highlight this year. Let’s run through them before we get to all the other great deals in today’s roundup:
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems
- Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System: $649.05 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $999)
- Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System: $466.55 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $699)
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
🧹 Tineco vacuums
- Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: $299 (reg. $459)
- Tineco PURE ONE A50S: $239 (reg. $329)
- Tineco Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner: $499 (reg. $699)
🔒 Anona smart home security devices
- Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
- Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers and headphones are 20% off for Black Friday!
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Black Friday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- You can also save some money on a console with a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle
- Oura Ring Gen3 is discounted in every finish, with prices starting at just $249
- More than 50,000 people bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month alone, and now it’s on sale for just $24.99
- Beats’ best-selling Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $99.95, matching the lowest price ever
- The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is down to $119.99 instead of $200 — it’s the perfect holiday gift for any kid!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $249.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): $399.99 (reg. $499) (all-time low price)
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,099 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $153.99 (reg. $249) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $999 (reg. $1,299)
- M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,399 (reg. $1,599) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $699.99 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $149 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424 and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Lenovo’s best-selling 15.6-inch IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is down to just $149.99
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Spend $300+ on already-discounted Amazon devices, save an extra 20%
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- The Ninja BL770 Blender & Mega Kitchen System is on sale for $99.99 instead of $200, which is a huge 50% discount
- 20,000+ people have bought a Magic Bullet blender in the past month, and now it’s down to $29.49
- The $1,500 Sony X77L 85-inch smart TV is down to $998, which is unreal for a massive TV this good
- Want to spend way less? Insignia F20 smart TV deals start at just $59.99
- Get a top-rated Sunny Health magnetic-resistance exercise bike for only $189.50
- LifeStraw Black Friday deals start at just $9.97 this year
- The $130 Ember heated electric coffee mug is on sale for $79.49, an all-time low
More deals to check out
