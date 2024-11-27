Early Black Friday deals: Nintendo Switch games, $249 Oura Ring 3, $25 Crock-Pot, $100 Beats Pill, more

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Black Friday deals are available in full force now. You can save tons on Nintendo Switch games, the Oura Ring Gen3, best-selling Crock-Pot slow cookers, Beats portable speakers, and so much more.

Featured Black Friday deals

There are some particularly impressive Black Friday sales that we want to highlight this year. Let’s run through them before we get to all the other great deals in today’s roundup:

📱 T-Mobile deals

💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems

📹 Reolink home security cameras

🧹 Tineco vacuums

🔒 Anona smart home security devices

Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona) : $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)

: $89.99 w/ code (reg. $150) Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)

🎥 70mai dash cams

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.\

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon