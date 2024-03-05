Click to Skip Ad
DJI Mini 3 drone is down to its best price, but cheaper options are also on sale

Published Mar 5th, 2024 1:15PM EST
DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone with 4K Camera
DJI is widely known as one of the top companies in the quadcopter drone market. The company makes several of the best-selling drone models out there, including the DJI Mini 3 drone that everyone loves so much. DJI quadcopters are terrific, but they’re also quite expensive if you buy them at full price. That’s why sales like today’s DJI Mini 3 drone deals are so popular among shoppers.

The DJI Mini 3 is on sale right now starting at just $469. That’s the lowest price of 2024 for this model, which retails for $559. There are also several bundle deals that offer savings of up to $90 off. But if all these DJI deals are still too expensive for your budget, I’ve included a couple of alternative drone models that are much cheaper.

The DJI Mini 3 is a fantastic compromise for people who want DJI quality but don’t want to spend more than $1,000 on a quadcopter drone. Models from the DJI Mavic and DJI Air lineups start at $1,000 and top out at over $2,000 if you opt for a bundle.

You can read BGR’s in-depth DJI Mini 3 review to see what makes the Mini 3 so special.

As far as features are concerned, the DJI Mini 3 is a terrific foldable camera drone that really packs a punch despite its compact size. It has a 4K camera with gimbal stabilization for crystal-clear aerial videos. It also offers up to 38 minutes of flight time and a long-range controller so you can go practically anywhere.

At $559, this is already the most affordable model that DJI offers. Right now, the DJI Mini 3 drone is on sale for $469, which is the lowest price of the year. Or, if you want the version that comes with a video remote so you can stream video right to the screen, it’s down to $609 instead of $699.

In addition to those two models, you’ll also find two DJI Mini 3 bundles on sale right now.

The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo retails for $718, but it’s 8% off at $658 today. Or, upgrade to the combo with the video controller for $798 instead of $858.

Finally, if you want a good camera drone but those deals are still too rich for your blood, I’ve got two cheaper options for you to check out.

The Potensic Dreamer Pro drone is a 4K camera drone with great reviews. It also has a 3-axis gimbal for terrific stabilization. This model retails for $430, but it has a huge discount that drops it to $379.99 today.

And if you don’t care about video stabilization, the TSRC A6 foldable 4K camera drone that I told you about in a recent deals roundup is on sale for $59.99, matching an all-time low.

