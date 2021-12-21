Blowout sale on Sony headphones should have everyone rushing to Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Headphones are the kind of gift that anybody would get excited about around the holidays. Being able to listen to your favorite music or podcasts while you’re working out, commuting, or just sitting around your home is a blissful experience. Whether you prefer earbuds or over-ear headphones is up to you. Sony offers both and is one of the top brands on the market. Right now, Amazon is having a huge sale on Sony headphones that you have to check out.

We aren’t sure how long this sale will last, so you better act fast. There are options for all circumstances and plenty of great deals in this event. Amazon has you covered for a limited time. So take a look at the Sony headphones deals and cross off anybody still left on your holiday gift list.

Sony headphones that cancel out noise

Arguably the best choice in Sony’s headphones lineup is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Featuring Dual Noise Sensor technology, these lead the industry in noise cancellation. There are up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging, as a 10-minute charge gives you 5 hours of battery. The touch sensor controls let you play, skip, and pause tracks while controlling volume and activating your voice assistant. It even pauses when you take the headphones off.

Normally, these are $350 and totally worth that. But right now, you can save a lot on them. They are only $248, a 29% discount! Also, you can choose between black, blue, and silver and they are all the same color.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $349.99 Price: $248.00 You Save: $101.99 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you don’t want over-ear headphones, opt for the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds. With the new Integrated Processor V1, these will cancel out sound around you. The sound and call quality is crystal clear and the speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. The bone-conduction sensor provides clear voice detection. The battery lasts for eight hours when you’re using noise cancellation. These are down to just $248 as well, a savings of $32.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… List Price: $279.99 Price: $248.00 You Save: $31.99 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Choose from wired or wireless

If you want Sony headphones that are a little less expensive than the previous options, the Sony MDR1AM2 Wired High-Resolution Audio Overhead Headphones can do the trick. They are high-resolution audio compatible and provide heavy bass with beat response control. Featuring a responsive liquid crystal polymer driver for clarity, they are smartphone compatible with an in-line remote mic. The earcups swivel for portability. Save 34% now when you get these for just $198.

For a wireless option that kicks up the bass even more, the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones are your choice. The Extra Bass delivers a deep, punchy sound. They will switch effortlessly between devices and you can control them with your voice. They are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can make hands-free calls easily and control the headphones with your fingertips. These are down 40% to only $148 today!

Sony MDR1AM2 Wired High Resolution Audio Overhead Headphones, Black (MDR-1AM2/B) List Price: $299.99 Price: $198.00 You Save: $101.99 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headset… List Price: $249.99 Price: $148.00 You Save: $101.99 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony headphones for less

The Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are also discounted right now. The Dual Noise Sensor technology seen in the much more expensive WH-1000MX4 is also found here. The battery can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. You’ll hear more detail with the 30-millimeter drivers and you can use the voice assistant to control them. The adjustable metal sliders keep them comfortable. Save $81.99 right now and nab these for only $98!

You can also opt for the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones. Down to only $58 in this sale, they are IPX4 waterproof, making them great for working out. They boast up to 10 hours of battery life and the DSEE restores high-frequency sounds lost in compression. The Ergonomic Surface Design conforms to most ear shapes. Pick them up now and you won’t regret it.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $179.99 Price: $98.00 You Save: $81.99 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 water resistan… List Price: $99.99 Price: $58.00 You Save: $41.99 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Make sure you stay on top of all of the options out there while you can. Sony headphones don’t always go on sale, so this is the best time to get great deals.

Check out our review of the Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.