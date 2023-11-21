Black Friday indie app sale has over 200 discounted apps for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Indie App Sales is going through this week, so you can have special offers on your favorite apps. Whether you’re looking for the best deal on an app you used to subscribe to or want to try something new, this year’s Indie App Sales offer more than 230 apps.

That said, not only will you find some of BGR‘s favorite apps, but you’ll also be helping the indie economy by trying and selecting apps from small developers all over the globe.

It’s important to note that while some Black Friday deals have already started on Indie App Sales, some apps are waiting until November 24 to start their sales. On the Indie App Sales website, you can discover which apps already have discounts and which will soon be. The website also shows if you need to enter a code to unlock the deal.

These are some of BGR‘s favorite deals:

Dark Noise: This app is a simple yet powerful way to play ambient noise to help you sleep, focus, or relax. You can add to the 50 built-in sounds by creating your own custom mixes for an endless variety of soundscapes. Dark Noise is free to download but requires a subscription to unlock all features. It’s offering 50% off in the 1st year of the Pro tier from November 20 to November 28. It’s available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

DisplayBuddy: This app helps you control the brightness of monitors directly from your Mac. It works with several manufacturers and lets you create presets, uses multiple displays, keyboard shortcuts, and more. DisplayBuddy is offering a 25% discount with code INDIEAPPSALES from November 24 to November 28. The app is available for Windows and Mac users.

GamingBuddy: Discover new games for PC, consoles, and more with this app. It offers widget support so you can do a release countdown, add to your calendar, or see what’s up next so you never lose a game release. The app is free to download but requires an in-app purchase to unlock all features. From November 24 until November 28, you can get a lifetime license for 50% off (from $19.99 to $9.99). It’s iOS-only. Image source: Gentler Streak

Gentler Streak: A fan-favorite, Gentler Streak is the best app to get on track with your well-being by monitoring your workouts. It tracks more activities than Apple’s built-in Workout app; it offers an Activity Path to help you understand whether you should rest or push harder, and with Go Gentler suggestions, you can always do more of what you love. From November 24 to November 27, old and new users can get 50% off on a yearly premium subscription with family sharing. The app is free to download and is available for iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.

MacWhisper: This app quickly and accurately transcribes your audio files into text while running locally on your Mac, meaning files never leave your device. The app is free to download, but with a premium subscription, you can get the best transcription available right now with industry-leading accuracy. From November 24 to November 28, MacWhisper Pro has a 50% discount. It’s macOS-only.

Tripsy – Travel Planner: This travel planner app helps you plan your entire trip in one place. With macOS Sonoma, it added interactive widgets, the ability to configure to view or hide the routes on the map for flights and other transportation methods. The app is free to download but requires a subscription to take advantage of all the features. From November 16 to November 27, you can get 50% off on one year of Tripsy Pro. It works with iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and on the website.

Don’t forget to check all Black Friday deals for the indie app sales!