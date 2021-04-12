If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Playing the Nintendo Switch is so unique because it gives you multiple ways to enjoy the games. You can play it on a TV and utilize the device as a console. But you can also use it as a handheld and play from wherever you are. You can bring it with you on planes, trains, buses, in the car, or to play at work. But if you’re playing at home and on your TV, it may be easier to play with a controller. You’ll be able to play with the controller that you are given when you buy the system. However, if you want to play with another person and allow them to use a pro style controller, then you’d have to buy another. That’s where a pro controller comes into play. This is different because you don’t have to take the Joy-Cons away from the console and plug them into another controller. We’ve handpicked five of the best wireless controller options out there to get your friends in the game with you.

Go to the source

Image source: Nintendo/Amazon

You won’t find any better than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. This is made by Nintendo and will take your gaming sessions up a notch. This is a wireless controller that sets you up for success when you’re using the Nintendo Switch. It comes in a few different colors, allowing you to tell the difference between controllers. It includes a USB-C to USB-A charging cable for you to recharge it. The controller includes motion controls and HD rumble, so it’ll feel like you’re in the game while you’re playing. There is also built-in amiibo functionality to further extend the possibilities of your gaming. You can use the Pro controller when the Switch is docked or undocked.

Key Features:

Includes a USB-C to USB-A charging cable

Built-in amiibo functionality

Works with Switch docked or undocked

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Price:$59.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find your favorite design

Image source: PowerA/Amazon

Show off some of your personal style when you have the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. The wireless freedom you’ll experience is because of Bluetooth 5.0 technology. But the real freedom you’ll enjoy is from the ability to pick from some awesome designs. This comes in either all black or all white but then you can get a Mario-centric design, an Animal Crossing: Nook Inc. design, a Midnight Ride option, and then two Pokémon choices. The controller features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming buttons. The standard button layout is coupled with an ergonomic design that makes longer gaming sessions easier on your hands. The internal rechargeable battery will last up to 30 hours. The controller also gives you a low battery warning.

Key Features:

Multiple designs

Standard button layout

Battery lasts for 30 hours

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Pop (Only at Amazon) Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set as much as you want to be in the game

Image source: JACKiSS/Amazon

Pick how much you want it to feel like you’re actually playing the game when you have the JACKiSS PRO Wireless Pro Controller for Switch. This works within 393 feet of Bluetooth, so you’re able to use it all over the place. It features three levels of turbo that is adjustable, so you can set the vibrations and rumbles to your preferred feel. The triggers and rockers fit the finger size, making the joysticks perfectly placed in your hands. This features a built-in, 6-axis gyro for high-precision recognition of both direction and visual field. This supports up to 15 hours of continuous gameplay and only takes 2.5 hours to recharge. It will automatically slip into sleep mode after five minutes of inactivity.

Key Features:

Works within 393 feet of Bluetooth

Three levels of turbo

Slips into sleep mode automatically

JACKiSS PRO Wireless Pro Controller for Switch Controllers,Pro Controller Compatible with Switc… Price:$28.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a larger feel

Image source: YCCTEAM/Amazon

When you’re holding the YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller, you’ll feel the size difference compared to a regular one. This is a beefier controller with larger A, B, X, and Y buttons. It works for games at home or on a tabletop. You only need to charge it for 2.5 hours in order for it to play for up to 10. It comes with a 40″ Type-C cable to get the most out of your charging. It is designed to work with the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. It has dual-motor shock and 6-axis somatosensory. This also has built-in amiibo functionality to better recognize.

Key Features:

Beefier controller

Lasts for up to 10 hours

Works with the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite

YCCTEAM Wireless Pro Controller Gamepad Compatible with Switch Support Amibo, Wakeup, Screensho… Price:$27.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about any lag

Image source: Funlab/Amazon

The Funlab Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite works just as you want it to. This works well for all Nintendo games and supports four player games as well. It is constructed with dual motors to reach three different levels of vibration. You can adjust the turbo speeds and this supports motion controls with increased accuracy. It’s extremely easy to connect it via Bluetooth and is has a strong, anti-interference and stable signal that allows you to enjoy the large gaming space without the lag issues. This plays for eight to 10 hours continuously and only requires two to three hours of charging.

Key Features:

Adjust the turbo speeds

Strong, anti-interference signal

Works with all Nintendo games

Funlab Wireless Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite Console,Rechargeable Remote Game… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now