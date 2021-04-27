If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Falling asleep is something many people take for granted. There are plenty of people who have no issues nodding off on a couch, chair, at their work desk, and especially in bed. But so many people in the world struggle to fall asleep and, once they do start to drift into sleep, staying asleep can be an entirely different problem. People have used white noise machines, mediation music, sleep masks, blackout curtains, natural supplements and many other techniques to trying to stay asleep. If you want to combine multiple ways that may work for you, you should consider a sleep mask that has headphones built in. This will allow you to block out light and sound as you head towards Dreamland. You can pick what you listen to and work up to catching some Z’s. We’ve taken the liberty of finding five sleep mask headphones for you to consider as you try and change your sleeping patterns. Take a look and then get some rest.

Use your mask not only at night

Wear the Fulext Sleep Headphones Bluetooth at night or during the day. This offers you three-in-one functionality, as it allows you to listen to music without having to wear different headphones. You can wear these as a headband, as a sleep mask, or as wireless headphones. The thickness is only 0.25″, making it very comfortable to wear. Two hours of charging can lead to 10 hours of listening. The quality chip set ensures clear sound and lossless music. Made from breathable material, it is incredibly soft and hypoallergenic. This is offered in five different colors.

Key Features:

Can be used as a headband or a sleep mask

Built-in microphone

Plays music for up to 10 hours

It’ll feel like you aren’t wearing anything

Ideal to give someone as a gift, the TOPOINT Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Wireless Headphones is a great choice. You won’t have to go to bed with headphones on when you have this. This uses a bending cartilage design that is adjustable and durable. It will effectively block the light coming from the nose area. It is made from 95% cotton and 5% polyester, so it’s soft and comfortable to wear. There is extra cushion, so it fits your eyes and nose better. The battery chip is upgraded and it can be played for up to nine hours.

Key Features:

Uses a bending cartilage design

Made from 95% cotton and 5% polyester

Effectively blocks the light coming from the nose area

Get into a deep sleep

Some nights you almost with you could hibernate like a bear and for those long nights of sleep, you’re going to want the LC-dolida Sleep Mask Headphones. This is ergonomic and the contours are deeper for your eyes and nose. It offers you a Hi-Fi stereo sound benefit from Bluetooth 5.0 technology. You can charge it for 2.5 hours and it will play for over 10 hours, giving you a ton of music life. It is made from fabric that is comfortable and cool, so you can get a good night’s sleep while wearing it.

Key Features:

Over 10 hours of playback

Deep contours for your eyes and nose

Comfortable and cool fabric

For those who find comfort on their side

Many people are side sleepers, so if you want a non-intrusive sleep mask that won’t bother your ears, check out the MOITA Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Sleep Mask. This has 3-D eye contours, so the cutouts won’t press against your eyes. The speakers in the mask are soft and thin, as they are made from sponge. This won’t dig into the side of your head if you sleep on your side. The material is breathable and washable, making upkeep simple. This will last for up to 10 hours of playtime on a few hours of charging.

Key Features:

Breathable and washable

Speakers are made from ultra thin sponge

3-D eye contours

Save some money

The MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband is great for your sleep habits and your wallet. This two-in-one headband can be worn during the day as you’re working out or while you’re asleep. The patented earphones have upgraded rich treble and thumping bass while being powered by 40mm composite drivers. They are IPX6 waterproof, as they are defended by a fully waterproof casing. A quick one to two hour charge will play the headphones for eight to 10 hours. It includes a USB cord and a mini wrench.

Key Features:

Cost-effective

Upgraded rich treble

Lasts for up to 10 hours

