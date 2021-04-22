If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine getting ready to carve your Thanksgiving turkey and everyone is salivating waiting for it to come out. You get out your trusty knife that you’ve used for years and attempt to cut into the bird, only for it to basically slide off the skin. You put your finger to the blade and realize it is just about as sharp as a spoon. Your knife is too dull to even cut into a succulent, perfectly cooked bird (thanks to whoever did the cooking). If you don’t have a sharpening rod, this is a serious problem that won’t get solved immediately. But with a sharpening rod that can hone your blade, it will be ready to use in no time. In order to keep your knives in the best shape possible, you need to keep them sharp. They aren’t any good to anyone if they can’t actually cut. Even if you’re using a box cutter to open up a package, it better be sharp enough to actually cut through the tape. With any of the five sharpening rods we’ve highlighted below, you’ll be able to take care of those dull knives as soon as you realize they can’t cut through your Thanksgiving dinner.

Built to last for a long time

Image source: DEKEAN/Amazon

Because of its construction, the DEKEAN Ceramic Honing Rod will keep working for you for the foreseeable future. This 10″ rod is made with high hardness material and quality casting technology. This is made from ceramic that is durable and won’t rust like metal would. This features 2,000 grit and allows you to push down for a pure sharpening side. The black coated handle is an easy grip with a nice width, making it easier to hold the more you use it. It takes minimal effort to sharpen your knife using this. This can sharpen butter, fruit or meat knives easily. This will develop gray streaks from sharpening over time, but they can be removed with water, a mild abrasive sponge, and dish soap.

Key Features:

Made from ceramic

2,000 grit

Black coated handle

Save the money for knives

Image source: Utopia Kitchen/Amazon

Rather than spending a lot of money on a sharpening rod, pick up the Utopia Kitchen Honing Steel Knife Sharpening Rod. This is a cost-effective option for your home and can be used for all kinds of knives, including kitchen, household, sporting and pocket knives. This sharpens standard and serrated edge knives. It is made from carbon steel and plated with a nickel chrome. The fine surface of the steel rod prevents the cutting edge from damage when sharpening. The slip-resistant rubber bottom means it is easy to handle. In order to clean it, you should use a non-woven cloth soaked with cooking oil. Do not put it in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Slip-resistant rubber bottom

Made from carbon steel and plated with a nickel chrome

Sharpens standard and serrated edge knives

Breeze through this efficiently

Image source: Kota/Amazon

Sharpening your knives shouldn’t be hard and, with the Kota Japan 12 Inch Diamond Carbon Steel Professional Knife Sharpener Rod, it won’t be. With diamond electroplating, the state of the art manufacturing delivers precision sharpening for all kinds of knives. This features an oval shape rather than a cylindrical one, designed to ensure a higher sharpening efficiency. The ergonomic handle is designed for aesthetics as well as practicality. This is an elegant device that will look great in your kitchen.

Key Features:

Features an oval shape rather than a cylindrical one

Ensures a higher sharpening efficiency

Elegant design

Don’t lose pieces

Image source: Noble Home & Chef/Amazon

As you are sharpening a knife, it can cause small pieces of the knife to flick away. But when you have the Noble Home & Chef Professional Knife Honing Rod, you don’t have to worry about cleaning up afterwards. This is magnetized, so particles won’t become airborne to be inhaled or land on countertops or food nearby. This is built to last through the years, as it is made from high quality, hardened carbon steel. The weight immediately reveals how solid the construction is. This retains more metal on your knife’s edge and is meant to be used frequently. You can even put this in the dishwasher, which is different from many other honing rods.

Key Features:

Built to last

Magnetized

Dishwasher-safe

Get the amount you need

Image source: Shun/Amazon

If you are needing more than for a gift or you are outfitting multiple kitchens, you should opt for the Shun Classic Combination Honing Steel. It naturally bends a tiny bit with each use and the steel gently realigns the blade edge. This is a 9″ stainless steel rod and is crafted with two honing surfaces. You can order a single or order up to a pack of five if you need. It is required to be used only once a week, so you won’t have to use this each day to keep your knives ready. The PakkaWood handle ensures a secure grip and the ebony finish matches the Shun Classic series of knives.

Key Features:

Naturally bends a bit with each use

Comes with up to five in a pack

PakkaWood handle

