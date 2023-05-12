Best-selling Sengled WiFi smart bulbs are under $5 each today

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Sengled is one of the most popular smart home brands on Amazon. And right now, nine different smart bulbs and WiFi light bulb bundles are on sale thanks to special deals ahead of Mother’s Day 2023.

Prices start at just $4.80 per bulb when you buy a 4-pack of Sengled Alexa Light Bulbs. This is one of Sengled’s most popular models, and it’s currently down to the best price we’ve seen all year. Or, if you want the same WiFi smart bulbs in multicolor instead of soft white, they’re on sale for $6.37 each. There are plenty of other deals in this sale as well, and I’ll run through all my favorites right here.

I am personally a huge fan of smart lighting solutions. I have LED smart bulbs all over my home, both inside and outside.

Part of the reason I like them so much is the convenience. No matter where I am, I can control the lights in any room using my iPhone or even just my voice. But automations are another big factor for me. For example, I have my outdoor landscaping lights configured so that they all turn on overnight anytime motion is detected on one of my outside home security cameras.

That’s just one example out of dozens. But there is one problem with many smart light brands: they’re very expensive. Take this Philips Hue LED smart bulb — it’s $55 for a single bulb!

I like Philips Hue and I have several Philips Hue lights in and around my house. But I also understand why brands like Sengled have become so popular.

Sengled quickly became a top-selling smart home brand on Amazon by offering high-quality products at much lower prices than big rivals. And today’s big Sengled sale is a perfect example of why people love this brand.

Thanks to a 20% discount, you can pick up a 4-pack of Sengled soft white WiFi smart bulbs for just $19.19. That’s just $4.80 per bulb. Bulbs like these are perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas where you don’t need a dimmable bulb and you don’t need to change colors.

Or, if you want multicolor bulbs so you can change the color, 4-packs are down to $25.49. That’s $6.37 per bulb, which is an incredible value. These bulbs are dimmable in the app, and they support 16 million different colors.

Also of note, both of these WiFi smart bulbs can be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant. And these are WiFi bulbs, so you don’t need to buy a hub.

The other type of bulb that’s included in this sale is Sengled’s dusk-to-dawn light bulbs. They’re “smart,” but not in the traditional sense of the word when we use it to talk about smart home devices that are interconnected.

Instead, these bulbs have a built-in light sensor so they turn on automatically at night and off automatically in the morning. They’re perfect outdoor lights that you never have to fuss with. 6-packs of A19 bulbs are on sale for $21.16 ($3.53 each) and 4-packs of flood lights are down to $46.74 (11.69 each).

Check out this page to see the rest of the deals in this big sale.