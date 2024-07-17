Fire TV Stick Prime Day deals have all-time low prices from $14.99

I can’t say I’m particularly surprised at the deals I’m about to show you in this roundup. And I would bet you won’t be very surprised either. However, even though Amazon’s Fire TV Stick deals aren’t very surprising for Prime Day 2024, they’re still outstanding.

Regardless of which model you’re looking for, you’ll get a brand-new Fire TV Stick at the lowest price ever this year during Prime Day. That includes Amazon’s most popular model yet, the new version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale at an all-time low price. Several other models are also discounted for Prime Day, and we’ll cover all of Amazon’s deals in this guide.

If you’re looking for less expensive models, the action begins with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down to just $14.99.

That’s a great discount, but I don’t recommend buying the Lite model. That’s because you can get the regular Fire TV Stick for just $3 more while it’s on sale for $17.99. That way, you’ll also get an Alexa remote with buttons to control your TV.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is by far the most popular model among BGR readers, and the latest version of it is on sale at Amazon’s lowest price yet. With 4K and HDR for that great price, it’s no wonder our readers choose this model so often. Or, if you want a major upgrade that’s even faster, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low, too.

And finally, if you want the best of the best, the latest version of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is on sale for $99.99, matching the all-time lowest price. The Cube is basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and it’s a must-have device for anyone who uses Alexa and Fire TV.

Amazon’s cheapest Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon’s beloved Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers. Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to the biggest discount ever.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99. That’s the best price of 2024, and it actually beats Amazon’s Prime Day deal from last year, which was $17.99.

In case you’re not familiar with this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the dongle itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick.

The only difference is the remote, which doesn’t have the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. It still has Alexa though, which is often the main feature people want.

Truth be told, however, we would recommend going with the Fire TV Stick instead of the Lite model right now. After all, it’s on sale for $17.99, which is only $3 more than the Lite version. You’ll get a better Alexa remote that can control your TV, which in itself is worth way more than the $3 price difference.

You should upgrade to 4K

If you want the best of the best, you can save even more by upgrading to the #1 best-selling Amazon streaming dongle. That’s right, I’m talking about the Fire TV Stick 4K.

It’s on sale right now with a big Prime Day discount. At this price, it’s destined to be one of the hottest Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals of the year.

At this price, you’re paying just a few dollars more than you would if you got the regular Fire TV Stick on sale for $17.99. But you add 4K and HDR, which you don’t get with the cheaper model. Not only will your picture quality be dramatically improved, but you’ll also future-proof your purchase much better with the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The regular 4K model is great, but you can get a huge upgrade if you’re willing to spend a little more.

A few years ago, Amazon added the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to its lineup. It’s not really any bigger than the company’s other Fire sticks, as the name “Max” suggests. Instead, it’s way faster than Amazon’s other models, thanks to the addition of a powerful new processor. It also supports faster wireless speeds thanks to Wi-Fi 6E.

This model retails for $60, but it’s on sale at a great price for Prime Day.

Last but not least, you can pick up a $140 Fire TV Cube on sale with a great discount for Prime Day 2024. As I mentioned earlier, it’s essentially a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot. That means you get the best of Fire TV and the best of Alexa in one!

Instead of $140, you’ll pay $99.99 while the Fire TV Cube is on sale. That’s a new all-time low price for this model, beating the previous low by $10.

TLDR recap

Here’s a quick recap of all the best Fire TV Stick deals that are available during Prime Day 2024.

Fire TV Stick 4K & 4K Max

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick & Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick streams in Full HD

Lite version includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which does not have IR buttons to control your TV

Use Alexa on your remote to launch apps, pause shows, answer questions, and more

Enjoy access to thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Max

Fire TV Cube

This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming device

It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot

In addition to 4K UHD streaming and HDR support, you also get hands-free Alexa

You can a sk Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show

Control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers, too

The built-in speaker lets you hear Alexa’s responses even when your TV is off

Supports Dolby Vision in addition to HDR and HDR10+

