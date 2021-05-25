Best Pool Water Test Kits for the Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you dive into your pool, make sure the water is crystal blue and perfectly chlorinated with these pool water test kits. Anybody who owns a pool knows the water has to be just right for swimming. If there’s not a good pH balance or there’s too much chlorine, it can make pool days less enjoyable. Nobody likes coming to the surface with red or burning eyes. These test kits are scientifically proven to let you know if your pool water needs anything for those hot summer days. So grab any of these test kits and get ready to cannonball.

For a fast way to see how your pool water’s chemistry is, the Poolmaster Essential Collection Chemistry Case fits the bill. The carrying case provides tests for chlorine, bromine, pH, acid demand, and total alkalinity, so you can make sure your pool is ready for the season. The bottles are clear with a color coded system, so once you scoop up some pool water, you know which test aligns with which bottle. It provides one ounce bottles for the chlorine, pH, and acid demand tests and half-ounce bottles for the total alkalinity and chlorine neutralizer tests. It gives accurate readouts that are UV-protected, so it’s easy to read in the sun. It gives you step-by-step instructions of how to test the water with the drops provided, so there won’t be confusion.

Rather than swirling around water in bottles, the AquaChek 551236 7-Way 100 Count Pool Water Test Strips are simple to use. You just dip the strip into some pool water and, within 15 seconds, you will receive readings on seven different tests. Testing for free chlorine, total chlorine, bromine, total hardness, total alkalinity, pH and cyanuric acid is made easy with these strips. It includes a comparative chart, so after the 15 seconds, you can see how the strip matches up and see what your levels are. They work in both fresh water and salt water pools.

The Poolmaster 22211 Smart Test 4-Way Chemistry Test Strips come in a bottle with 50 strips. It analyzes four aspects of your pool water: free chlorine, bromine, alkalinity, and pH balance. You just need to immerse the strip in 6″ of water for optimal readings. The kit has a pop top so it’s easy to open and the color scale to match with the strips is on the bottle. The bottle is lined so it won’t keep moisture, keeping your unused strips in good condition.

The JNW Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips will test for multiple parameters. This bottle comes with 100 strips that you can use in your swimming pool or hot tub. This tests for seven parameters: total hardness, total chlorine, bromine, free chlorine, pH, cyanuric acid, and total alkalinity. These are extremely easy to use, as the instantly reliable results give you clear instructions. You can simply dip and compare the large color chart on the bottle. This comes with a bonus free mobile app that is included by purchasing this. You can record, track, and monitor your results. The 100 strips mean 100 tests, giving you a ton of options.

The Taylor K2005 Swimming Pool Chlorine Bromine Alkalinity Hardness pH DP Test Kit is one that you will love. It includes 0.75-ounce reagent bottles and helps you learn six different standards for chlorine. This includes nine tests for thorough analysis. You can test for Total Chlorine, Free Chlorine, Bromine, pH, Acid Demand, Base Demand, Total Alkalinity, Calcium Hardness, and Cyanuric Acid. These are the kinds of tests that are used by technicians to check the water of large pools such as public pools. If you want what the commercial pools have, choose this.

