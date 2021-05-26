Best Pet Blanket and Bed Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying it: pets love soft items. Whether it’s your socks, slippers, comforters or rugs, they’ll gnaw on, grab, walk with, or lay on top of any of these things. Watching your dog or cat snuggle up with things around your house is adorable. That is, until you see them start to tear at them. But you wouldn’t have to worry about that if you got them their own blanket. Perfect to be put in their bed, over their crate, or just in their favorite napping spot, a pet blanket can be a cozy companion for your beloved pet. While we probably all have towels that is specifically for cleaning our pet’s paws, we should also have a blanket that is for them. That way, they won’t take something that isn’t theirs (but that’s kind of unrealistic, isn’t it?) If you’re willing to take that chance though, we’ve highlighted three pet blankets and bed covers below to give your pet some much needed snuggles.

Have enough for all of your pets

There are plenty of families that have multiple pets. If you’re a family with more than one dog, more than one cat, or one that has some of each, you should consider getting multiple pet blankets. Thankfully, there’s the Comsmart Warm Paw Print Blanket/Bed Cover for Dogs and Cats. You’ll get six blankets that measures 24″ x 28″, all of them in different colors. They come in blue, red, black, grey, brown, and multicolor. Each one of them has paw prints on it for a cute design that will certainly look good in your home. These are suitable for every season and for any home, as they can be used as a warm blanket, a bath mat, a mat pad, a picnic blanket and so on. They’re not too big and not too small for your younger pets. These can be washed in the washing machine and dried in the dryer. These can also be used on the sofa or in the car, as it will stop them from shedding on your furniture and scratching themselves.

Key Features:

Suitable for every season

Six blankets in a pack

Washed in the washing machine

Don’t worry about them biting holes in it

If your pet is known for ripping apart toys and other items at the seams, you need something that is pretty durable. That’s where the PAWZ Road Pet Dog Blanket comes in handy. This comes in four different sizes: small, medium, large, and extra large, so you can pick whichever one works best for your pet. This is made with delicate border artwork, so it’s resistant to biting and grabbing. This is a 100% double-sided coral velvet material blanket that is sure to be soft and comfortable for your furry friend. This made from a soft, plush material that is made from polyester. It won’t pill easily and it won’t cause their hair to collect as they rub against it. This is perfect for the inside of a crate, traveling case, couch, sofa, bed, car, or RV. This will keep your pet off of your furniture and the upholstery. It is machine washable and that will get rid of any hair that is on the blanket. This protects your furniture from dog hair.

Key Features:

100% double-sided coral velvet material

Won’t pill easily

Protects furniture from dog hair

Provide them with warmth

To give your pet that extra bit of softness that comes with a fleece blanket, reach for the furrybaby Premium Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket. This comes in five sizes: small, medium, large, extra large, and jumbo. It is made of 100% polyester, so it’s ultra-soft and comfortable to lay with. The medium is perfect for French bulldogs, Jack Russell terriers, Scottish terriers, pugs, poodles, bull terriers, corgis and other dogs. The fleece is environmentally friendly and thick, keeping your pet warm in the winter months. This won’t shed or fade and you cash wash it in the washing machine and tumble dry it on low in the dryer. You won’t have to worry about your pet getting dirt and mud on your couch and bed when you have this draped over. It will collect hair and keep it off of your upholstery. Your pet also won’t be able to scratch through this, protecting your furniture. You can get this in three different colors: beige, grey, or pink.

Key Features:

Comes in three colors

Comes in five sizes

Made of 100% polyester

Use either side

Image source: PETMAKER/Amazon

The PETMAKER Waterproof Pet Blanket Collection helps your pet enjoy their life. This is a waterproof pet blanket that protects your furniture and makes your pet feel comfortable. The internal lining provides extra defense against damage and stains. Liquids won’t get through the lining. One side is soft and plush while the other side is made from fuzzy Sherpa. This is great to snuggle up on the couch with and your pet will love either side. It can protect carriers, kennels, and seats in your car. Plus, it’s machine-washable. You can get this in multiple sizes and colors.

Key Features:

Liquids won’t get through the lining

Soft and plush on one side

Sherpa on the other

Don’t fret about slobber

Image source: PetAmi/Amazon

The PetAmi Waterproof Dog Blanket for Bed, Couch, Sofa is a terrific option. This is 100% waterproof and leakproof, so if your dog takes some huge gulps of water and then trots over to the blanket to lay down, their drool won’t get on the floor. This is thick and warm, as it is made from Sherpa and fleece. This is great for furniture and as a pet bed. You can also cover a pet bed with it. The fleece is microfiber, so it’s protected against all kinds of spills. This is versatile and comes in more colors and designs.

Key Features:

Thick and warm

Microfiber fleece

Versatile