Best Mechanical Pencil

We all remember going up to the front of the classroom and using the hand crank pencil sharpener. Then came the electric pencil sharpener, which wasn’t as fun but was more efficient. But taking the need to sharpen your pencil at all out of the equation is what makes mechanical pencils so ideal. With the ability to produce a longer tip with just the push of a button, a mechanical pencil will always be sharp and will clip to any notebook. For durable and reliable options when it comes to writing, graphing or drafting, we’ve hand picked different mechanical pencils for you to consider when you’re looking for back to school supplies.

Get ready for your big exams

If you’re getting ready to take the SATs, ACT, or you want to be a lawyer and are studying for the LSAT, you’ll want to prepare with a pencil that you can use on the exam. The Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils 0.7mm have number 2 lead, which is perfect for standardized tests. This pencil will create clear and precise lines every time. The jumbo eraser appears from the bottom when you twist it, giving you plenty of opportunity to take care of a mistake. The lead is loaded from the side, so you can add more to your tip without losing your grip.

Have number 2 lead

Jumbo eraser appears from the bottom

Lead is loaded from the side

Make it easier for drawing

With a feature that lets you advance or retract the tip, the Pentel GraphGear 1000 Mechanical Pencil always makes sure you have the right amount of lead. It has a chiseled, metallic grip with latex-free pads on it, making it comfortable to hold and easy to grasp. It comes in widths of 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm and 0.9mm, depending on how broad you want your strokes to be. This pencil is great for technical writing, artwork, school work and for use in engineering.

Chiseled, metallic grip

Great for technical writing

Comes in multiple widths

Have it stand up against pressure

If you’re prone to snapping sensitive lead in your mechanical pencils, you’ll need something stronger. The BIC Xtra-Strong Mechanical Pencil has thick, break-resistant lead that won’t smudge. It writes smoothly and is easy to erase, thanks to the eraser on the bottom end. This lead is number 2, so it’s great to use for students. You just need to click the bottom to advance the 0.9mm lead. With this 24-pack, you’ll have plenty of pencils to last you the school year. Plus, they come in all different colors, so you’ll be able to tell yours apart from someone else’s.

Thick, break-resistant lead

0.9mm lead

Comes in a pack of 24

Get more for your money

While the pack we just showed you has 24 in it, you can get 24-pack of the Zebra Z-Grip Mechanical Pencils. You’ll be getting great back for your buck, as this cost-effective option makes a ton of sense. The 0.7mm mechanical pencil features a durable plastic barrel. The convenient metal clip helps you with organization. The clear, pearlescent barrel provides an easy and convenient way to keep an eye on your lead. The grip is latex-free and provides increased control.

24 in a pack

Cost-effective

Convenient metal clip

Don’t struggle using it

The Nicpro Mechanical Pencil Set is made for drafting. This comes with two different sizes, as you’ll get a 0.5mm and a 0.7mm option. The four tubes of HB pencil lead help you stay stocked. It also comes with a storage case to keep the pencils, lead, and two erasers. The full metal body provides ideal weight balance for fatigue-free writing and drawing. The lead advances with a touch of the click and it is hard lead that won’t break easily. The pen tube is anti-skidding for easier use. This is ideal for artists and professionals.

Two different sizes

Lead advances with a touch of the click

