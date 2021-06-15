Best Makeup Brush Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not everyone has his and hers sinks and a makeup vanity with a full mirror to sit at. Some people have to sit on the floor to do their makeup or share a bathroom with multiple people. It isn’t always easy to keep track of all of your supplies, especially if you aren’t the most organized person. But there’s easier ways to be organized and be able to find what you’re looking for quickly. When it comes to makeup brushes and powder brushes, you can store them in a makeup brush holder. That way, you’ll always know where they are when you may have to do your makeup in a hurry. Plus, you won’t have to store them in a travel case always, as those can go missing from time to time, especially during, say, travel. We’ve taken the liberty of highlighting a few of our favorite makeup brush holders to give you an idea of what organization in your life could look like. Allow us to share with you our picks and help you get ready, no matter what your setup is like at home.

Store more items

Providing you with multiple areas to store your makeup tools, the HBlife Makeup Brush Holder is great for any home. Made from high quality acrylic that’s five millimeters thick, this won’t turn milky after use. This all in one case comes with two makeup brush holders, three drawers, and pink pearls to boost the aesthetic. This features a dust-proof design, as the storage boxes have lids to keep your things away from dirt. You can keep your makeup brushes, lipsticks, or lip glosses. Because they are in two different holders, you’ll be able to store two kinds of brushes. In the drawers, you can store sponges, blushes, mascaras, and so much more.

Key Features:

Two different holders

Made from acrylic

Storage boxes with lids

Keep it in place

Ideal for your bathroom in your home, dorm room, or apartment, the iDesign Clarity Metal Tumbler Makeup Brush Holder will help you become more organized. This is perfect for storing items on your counter, vanity, dresser, nightstand, or desk. The non-skid base will keep it in place and prevent the holder from tipping over or even sliding on a wet counter. This is made from clear plastic with a metal base. You’ll be able to see your contents of your box to easily find your brushes. It’s extremely compact, measuring 2.5″ x 2.5″ x 4″. This will last for years of quality use.

Key Features:

Ideal for a vanity, dresser, or nightstand

Clear plastic with a metal base

Compact

Keep your brushes ready to grab

Giving you three clear areas to place your makeup brushes, the Tasybox Clear Makeup Brush Holder Organizer is sturdy and durable. This is made from quality acrylic, which is a type of plexiglass that is clear and long-lasting. This measures 7.2″ x 7.2″ x 3.1″ and features three different sections and slots. This is easy to use and can organize your brushes, blushes, compacts, eyeliners, lipsticks, and many more. This is a space-saving accessory that keeps your cosmetics. You can use this at home or for professional use, as you’ll be free up area on your vanity.

Key Features:

Measures 7.2″ x 7.2″ x 3.1″

Space-saving accessory

Three sections and slots

Show off a retro look

Providing free white pearls to add to the visuals, the PuTwo Makeup Organizer Vintage Makeup Brush Holder is a great looking piece. This is made from glass and is imported for your use. The vintage style makeup organizer can hold up to 15-25 makeup brushes, which should be more than enough room. The free pearls come along with this metal laced brush holder that just looks nice. It measures 3.3″ x 5.1″ x 3.3″, so you can keep it anywhere in your home. You can get this in two larger sizes if you have more room in your abode.

Key Features:

Metal laced brush holder

3.3″ x 5.1″ x 3.3″

Holds 15-25 makeup brushes

Keep it in style

Easy to carry with you wherever you go, the EMOCCI Makeup Brush Holder is easy to bring with you. Measuring 3″ x 3″ x 9″, these can fit your pencils, pens, brushes, toothbrushes, and other cosmetics. This case is made from high quality PU leather that is very durable with a soft exterior. It’s divided into two segments and can hold up to 10-15 makeup brushes. The lid closes it down to keep it ready to use. The tube has a stainless steel button on both sides to open it up.

Key Features:

Lid closes down

Made from high quality PU leather

Divided into two segments