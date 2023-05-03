Best MagSafe iPhone chargers that cost less than Apple’s

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple fans seriously love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system. Apple completely redesigned it for newer iPhone models like the iPhone 14, and it also works with other devices like AirPods wireless earbuds. Like other Apple accessories, however, it’s also quite expensive. $39 is a lot to spend on a charger that doesn’t even come with a power adapter.

Before you buy Apple’s charger, however, you might want to think about getting a MagSafe charger on Amazon instead. Here, we’ve listed the best MagSafe iPhone chargers that cost much less than Apple’s MagSafe charger.

This new solution is sort of a cross between the convenience of wireless charging and the performance of wired charging. The problem is that like most OEM iPhone accessories out there, Apple’s MagSafe charger is pretty expensive.

The Apple OEM MagSafe charger retails for $39. Even now while it’s discounted on Amazon, it’s still more than $30. But the good news is that third-party accessory makers have plenty of alternatives. Needless to say, you can get a MagSafe charger on Amazon for a fraction of the price.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our favorite MagSafe charger alternatives.

MagSafe is a great way to charge your iPhone

The latest-generation iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 lineups are packed with so many awesome features you’ll love. If you’re thinking about upgrading from an older iPhone model, you should definitely read about them.

Check out our iPhone 14 review and our iPhone 14 Pro review for everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iPhones.

It all started with Apple’s first big iPhone redesign since 2017. But you’ll also enjoy all sorts of great new functionality with Apple’s current-generation iPhone lineup. The cameras are incredible, the power of Apple’s latest A-series chipset is unbeatable, and there are so many more features to look forward to if you’re considering an upgrade.

Of course, one of the new iPhone features that people really appreciate is MagSafe. It’s the new iteration of Apple’s magnetic charging technology that everyone misses so much on the MacBook laptop lineup.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 also work with MagSafe chargers — and they’re on sale with great discounts right now. Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals to see the latest offers.

On the new iPhones and AirPods, MagSafe is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Apple’s new MagSafe tech is a nifty combination of wireless charging and wired charging. It’s just like Apple’s proprietary Apple Watch charging setup, but scaled up to fit the iPhone and AirPods.

Our favorite MagSafe chargers

Rumor has it that Apple is gearing up for the removal of all ports from its iPhone lineup, so MagSafe will likely play a key role in Apple’s mobile devices moving forward. The problem, of course, is that MagSafe accessories from Apple are quite expensive, which is to be expected.

Buy a MagSafe charger from Apple and it’ll cost you $39. Even on sale right now at Amazon, the Apple MagSafe charger still costs over $30. That’s a lot of money to spend on a phone charger, despite how cool MagSafe tech is.

The good news is that there are plenty of other options on Amazon that work exactly the same way, but they cost much less money. The best-selling YLLZI Magnetic Wireless Charger is on sale for just $14.99, so it’s a great place to start.

Other options have neat added functionality, like the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger with a built-in kickstand.

There are plenty to choose from at Amazon that all cost much less than the $39 that Apple charges for its MagSafe charger. In fact, you can even get a 3-in-1 magnetic charging station on sale for just $26.88 and charge multiple devices at once!

Check out five of our favorite options down below. These are definitely among the best MagSafe wireless chargers you can get that are cheaper than Apple’s.

YLLZI MagSafe Wireless Charger

This is one of the most affordable options out there. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that it’s also the most popular option among our readers.

This is a no-frills option from YLLZI that has a USB-C plug so it works with the latest power adapters. Or, if you have an older adapter you’d like to use, there’s also a USB-A converter in the box.

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger

This is a really cool option because it’s more than just a MagSafe charger. The ESR MagSafe charger has a built-in kickstand so you can prop up your phone and stream videos while it’s charging.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

One of the coolest things about MagSafe is how useful it is in the car. Just hop in the driver’s seat, pop your phone onto the ESR HaloLock MagSafe mount, and you’re off.

TOZO W6 Magnetic Wireless Charger

TOZO is a very well-known brand, and the TOZO W6 MagSafe charger is one of the most affordable options out there. That’s especially true while it’s on sale with a discount.

MGG 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

This is an awesome 3-in-1 charging station that includes a MagSafe iPhone charger. Plus, it charges up all the rest of your Apple gear. Despite all that, this MGG charging station is somehow still less expensive than Apple’s MagSafe charger.

OANDYS Magnetic Wireless Charger (2-pack)

OANDYS isn’t exactly a household name, but the company makes a great MagSafe charger that’s among the cheapest options out there. It has hundreds of 5-star ratings, and you’ll pay less than $11 per charger if you pick up a discounted 2-pack.