You’ve woken up early. You’ve gotten dressed up. You’ve gotten to your spot. You’ve waited. Now, you just need to see how far away your game is. With a laser rangefinder, you’ll be able to tell exactly what the distance between you and your next trophy is. You won’t have to guess and perhaps miss with the shot you’ve been waiting all morning to take. Rangefinders can be the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to experienced hunters and those who haven’t had much luck. Looking through the lens at your target gives you an easier time when you’re trying to locate it with your scope or sizing it up with an arrow. There are many different types of rangefinders, so how will you know which one is best for you? Luckily, we’ve done the background work for you, so you just have to worry about picking one and heading out into the woods. Let’s take a look at our choices for the best laser rangefinder for hunting.

Find the best laser rangefinder for far away hunting

Whether you’re hunting or shooting, you are going to want to be able to see the field clearly. Nothing can give you a longer look at the area in front of you than the Vortex Optics Range Laser Rangefinder. This is super easy to use and you can get it in either the 1500 model or the 1800 model. Those numbers have to do with the amount of yards it can range, as you’ll be able to see 1,800 yards in front of you. The clear and illuminated display makes it so you don’t have to squint while you’re looking through the lens. The primacy HCD mode has an angle compensated distance that works well for most. The advanced LOS mode gives you the ability to calculate long distances or high angle shots with precision. As you pan around, you’ll be able to use the scan feature to give yourself continuous range readings. Depending on what the lighting is like that day, you can use three different light settings to make it easier to see. The textured rubber armor provides a secure grip and the lens is both waterproof and fog-proof. You can either hang this from the lanyard or the utility clip that is provided, making it easy to keep with you and on your person. You can also attach this to a tripod, thanks to the adapter.

Advanced LOS mode

Clear and illuminated display

Hangs from a lanyard or utility clip

Make sure you see clearly

Providing you with a clear sight as you’re trying to track, the Bushnell 202208 Bone Collector Edition 4x Laser Rangefinder is a worthy purchase. This is set in a Realtree Xtra camo pattern, so it blends in nicely with your outfit and the outside. The quality optics provide stunning HD clarity, as you’ll be able to track even in low lighting. It offers four times the magnification to bring you nose to nose with your next trophy. This laser rangefinder for hunting features a Class 1 laser with <1mW average power. This will display the exact distance up to 600 yards, give or take one yard. It can also show you something as close as 10 yards with the utmost precision. It is built to last and has a lightweight, rugged, and rainproof housing. All you’ll need to do is push a single button in order to operate it. The LCD display is simple to read and will give you extremely accurate readings.

LCD display is simple to read

Offers four times the magnification

Realtree Xtra camo pattern

This combo pack includes a best laser rangefinder for hunting

Toting your rangefinder with you isn’t always the easiest thing, as you may not have any place to put it when you aren’t using it. But if you pick up the TecTecTec ProWild Hunting Rangefinder, you won’t have to worry about that. You’ll get the rangefinder, a carrying pouch, a CR2 battery, strap, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a quick start guide with this purchase. This laser rangefinder can measure up to 540 yards with a continuous scan mode. It provides fast measurements within one yard of accuracy. The multilayered optics provide you with a crystal clear vision. The through the lens display is easy to read and gives you both the distance and a showing of the battery meter. This Class 1 laser has a <0.5mW average power output and is safe for your eyes. The body is waterproof and dust-resistant, making it durable to use any time of year. The camouflage coloring can’t be detected by outside observers.

Multilayered optics

Waterproof and dust-resistant body

Camouflage coloring can’t be detected

Know for sure you have the distance

Image source: Gogogo/Amazon

When it comes to the Gogogo Sport 1200 Yards Laser Range Finder, you will know that you’ve locked on. This has a vibration and slope technology that will give you a buzz when it has secured the distance properly. This features a 905nm laser type with six times the magnification. It has a 7-degree field angle and a distance range between 5-1,200 yards. There are three different modes to choose from: distance measure and normal scan mode, golf mode, and speed mode. This is designed for hunting and made to provide you with quick data to use. You’ll also receive a carrying pouch, USB cable, strap, cleaning cloth, and manual.

Three different modes

Vibration and slope technology

Distance range between 5-1,200 yards

Save some green

Image source: BIJIA/Amazon

For the best laser rangefinder for hunting that is also easy on your wallet, look at the BIJIA Hunting Rangefinder. This shoots up to 650 yards and is highly accurate. The durable body will withstand all kinds of weather and it is also built with an ultra clear LCD display. The lightweight design makes it compact and portable. It features a long press MODE button that allows you to switch from meters to yards. This can be used for golf or hunting. It is cost-effective for either sport.

Shoots up to 650 yards

Durable body for all kinds of weather

Cost-effective

