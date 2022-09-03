Best Labor Day sales this weekend: AirPods, home goods, laptops, Bose, Roomba, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
It’s Labor Day weekend, which means the sales and deals are off the charts right now! And in this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will show you all the best bargains you can find on Saturday, September 3.
First, here are links to some of the biggest and best Labor Day sales events you can find right now:
- Amazon Labor Day deals
- Best Buy Labor Day sale
- Walmart Labor Day deals
- Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day sale
Spend some time browsing those big sales and you’ll find so many great Labor Day deals! Below, we’ve rounded up a few extra special sales that we know our readers are going to love.
Best Labor Day weekend deals on Saturday
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Kitchen knives, stainless steel water bottles, and dorm room essentials are all on sale on Saturday only!
- AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99 — that’s the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 3 are back in stock and on sale for $149, AirPods 2 are down to $119 instead of $129, and AirPods Max have a monster $120 discount
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 139,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to only $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now
- You’ll find Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $279 — the lowest price of all time!
- Look at these rare Philips Hue deals!
- Philips Hue A19 color bulb 3-pack: $67.99 (reg. $135)
- Philips Hue & Echo Dot bundle: $109.98 (reg. $175)
- Get the super-popular Wyze Cam v3 & cloud bundle for $41.95 instead of $60
- Roomba robot vacuums are on sale!
- The beloved Roomba 694 is only $199
- Get the Roomba i3+ EVO with an auto-empty dock for $399 instead of $550
- The $800 Roomba j7+ is only $599 this weekend
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works (and smells amazing!) is on sale with a rare discount today
- Save big on Bose speakers and get a rare deal on the Bose TV Soundbar that almost never goes on sale
- BONUS DEAL: The Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker has 136,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for $22.97
- BONUS DEAL: Get the Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Soundbar & Sub for $249 instead of $300
- Get a FREE Echo Dot with coupon code FTVEDOT22 when you buy a Fire TV (details here)
- Don’t miss these Labor Day smart TV deals on Amazon!
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.99 each when you buy a 4-pack
Here’s some more info on our 10 favorite Labor Day deals of the weekend:Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.00 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$328.99 Price:$279.00 You Save:$49.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… List Price:$44.99 Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count) You Save:$7.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.97 ($4.99 / Count) You Save:$10.02 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… List Price:$549.99 Price:$399.00 ($399.00 / Count) You Save:$150.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$67.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac… List Price:$119.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.