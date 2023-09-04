Best Labor Day deals 2023: TVs, Apple devices, Roomba robot vacuums, Energizer batteries, more

Labor Day 2023 is finally here, and it brought some of the best tech deals of the season with it. You can save big on everything from TVs and laptops to smart home devices, robot vacuums, headphones, speakers, and more. There’s even a big sale on Energizer batteries, so you can stock up and not worry about buying new ones for at least a few years.
Before we get to the specific deals that I have my eye on today, check out a few of the biggest Labor Day sales that are happening this year:
- Amazon Labor Day sale
- Best Buy Labor Day sale
- Walmart Labor Day sale
- Samsung Labor Day sale
- Target Labor Day sale
Once you’ve browsed through those sales, you’ll find my favorite Labor Day deals below.
Today’s best tech deals
- 🍎 LABOR DAY DEALS ON APPLE DEVICES 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199, and AirPods 3 are $149
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale starting at $309.99
- Apple Watch Ultra is up to $50 off
- M1 MacBook Air is only $749.99 (all-time low price)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,099 (all-time low price)
- Entry-level AirPods are on sale for $99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are back in stock and 10% off
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Echo deals for Labor Day start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop with a free Sengled smart bulb, or get the Echo Dot 5 for $39.99 instead of $50
- Get the XGIMI MoGo 2 portable projector for $299, or upgrade to the MoGo 2 Pro for $509, down from $599
- Blink home security camera deals start at $24.99 for Labor Day, and Ring deals start at $34.99
- 🎆 LABOR DAY TV DEALS 🎆
- Best-selling TVs from LG, Sony, and Samsung have deep discounts
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- TCL Fire TVs are on sale
- Save on Samsung smart TVs and soundbars
- Brand-new Hisense ULED TVs start at just $398
- Shop discounted Sony TVs and Blu-ray players
- Labor Day sales on Bose headphones and Sony headphones offer some of the deepest discounts of 2023!
- You can also save big on Bose home speakers during this Labor Day sale
- Labor Day 2023 Amazon device discounts: Echo smart speaker deals start at just $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5 is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- The $350 Nintendo Switch OLED video game console starts at just $279.99 renewed — choose “Good Condition” if you want to see the lowest prices
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to an all-time low price thanks to a $20 discount!
- Energizer batteries are on sale in every size for Labor Day
- Don’t miss these deals on Roomba robot vacuums and Shark robot vacuums
- You’ll also save big on KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Coway air purifiers, and more
Plus, you can score $35 in Amazon credit
- Get a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
- Additionally, you’ll pick up a $15 Amazon credit when you buy $60+ of essentials with the promo code BTSSTOCKUP
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals